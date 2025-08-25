XRP Climbs The Ranks, Cracks Top 100 Global Assets: Here’s Where It’s Positioned

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/25 23:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006078+1.26%
XRP
XRP$2.9614-3.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.15953-5.85%

After a recent temporary bounce on Sunday, XRP has made history once again as the leading altcoin moves higher in the global financial hierarchy. Indeed, the asset is undergoing a major shift in the world of finance with this milestone, moving from the crypto stage to a global stage.

XRP In Top 100 Global Asset Rankings

Cryptocurrencies are becoming a significant part of the broader financial sector. While Bitcoin and Ethereum move a step higher among the world’s largest assets by market value, XRP has followed suit, marking yet another major milestone for the altcoin this cycle.

It is worth noting that the altcoin is now among the top 100 largest assets in the world following a short rebound. This milestone on the global financial stage highlights the digital asset’s increasing significance outside of the crypto space, placing it with some of the most valuable businesses, commodities, and financial instruments worldwide.

Furthermore, being a part of this elite group underscores the token’s growing stance as a notable contender in the financial landscape. With institutional adoption gaining traction and anticipation around potential XRP-based ETFs continues to build, the altcoin ascent could just be beginning.

According to recent data from Companiesmarketcap, XRP is currently positioned at the 94th spot as its market cap experienced a sharp upswing. The asset surpassed popular public firm Shopify, a Canadian multinational e-commerce company, to claim the 94th position in the global financial hierarchy.

XRP

After surpassing Shopify, XRP is coming dangerously close to big companies like Booking Holding, Texas Instruments, Verizon, and Commonwealth Bank, among others. Overtaking well-known businesses and even precariously approaching classic safe-haven titans, the altcoin is transforming from a niche asset to a mainstream asset.

Major Developments Set To Boost The Asset

XRP could move higher in the global financial ranking in the near term. With major developments on the horizon, the altcoin’s price and market value are likely to skyrocket in the next few months, pushing it further and cementing its position as one of the most valuable assets worldwide.

XLM & XRP Insider on X has outlined two crucial events that would change everything for the asset this cycle. According to the insider, these two upcoming huge catalysts are set to occur in October.

The first catalyst is the potential XRP Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval. While the US SEC has extended its decision on the fund to October, the insider believes that an approval would greatly increase the asset’s liquidity and open the door for institutional funds.

Meanwhile, the second catalyst is a Ripple bank license. The payment form has submitted applications for both a Federal Reserve master account and a national banking franchise. If the license is granted, Ripple would formally enter the American financial system, marking a historic move for any crypto company.

“A bank license and ETF approval in the same month would cement XRP’s place as a core asset in global finance,” the expert stated. As October approaches, the insider believes it could be the month that the altcoin goes from the corporate chain to the backbone of complaint crypto adoption.

XRP
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04402-15.36%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.195-6.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-14.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002416-4.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims