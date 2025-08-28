XRP Community “Not Worth Supporting,” Says Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/28 21:08
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+2.51%
XRP
XRP$2.9944-0.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002966-1.26%
Overtake
TAKE$0.08203+4.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001878+2.90%
XRP Price Prediction: Will It Hit $4 in September?

The post XRP Community “Not Worth Supporting,” Says Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The XRP community has found itself at the center of a heated debate after sharp comments from well-known on-chain investigator ZachXBT. His remarks have raised bigger questions about whether insiders gain more than everyday investors.

Let’s take a closer look at what sparked the controversy.

No More Support for XRP?

In a now-deleted post on X, ZachXBT said that although he once stepped in to help resolve an XRP Ledger exploit that led to theft, he has no plans to support the community again.

According to him, Ripple holders haven’t added any real value to the crypto industry beyond serving as “exit liquidity”.

For context, exit liquidity means newer investors end up buying tokens from early insiders, which gives those insiders a chance to cash out profits. 

It’s Not Just XRP Under Fire

XRP holders were not the only target of his remarks. ZachXBT also grouped Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain, and Hedera in the same category, saying they, too, contribute little of real substance to crypto.

When challenged by users, he said that he refuses to support “MLM chains”, which are projects that operate more like multi-level marketing schemes than real innovations. These networks thrive on hype and retail promotion, mainly benefiting early insiders while leaving later investors holding the bag.

Spotlighting Chris Larsen’s XRP Transfers 

This is not the first time ZachXBT has criticized XRP and its leadership. He has repeatedly highlighted large insider token movements, particularly those tied to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. 

Between July 17 and 24, Larsen-linked wallets shifted 50 million XRP (about $175M), with around $140M sent to exchanges, a move which is often seen as cashing out.

The timing raised eyebrows, as the move came just as XRP rose to $3.60 before dropping below $3.10.

  • Also Read :
  •   Exclusive: XRP Price Prediction Post-ETF Approval and Ripple Escrow Explained
  •   ,

Back in January as well, he had pointed out that more than $109M in XRP had been moved to exchanges from a wallet originally set up by Chris Larsen.

This concern ties into a broader discussion about fairness in crypto markets.

XRP Pushes Forward Despite Criticism

Despite the criticism, XRP continues to push forward. With the SEC lawsuit finally settled, rising optimism around potential spot XRP ETFs, and new products like the XRP rewards credit card, it is showing real signs of growth.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.01, up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. 

Remarks like ZachXBT’s serve as a sharp reminder of the industry’s lingering doubts about XRP and other major altcoins.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What did ZachXBT say about XRP?

On-chain investigator ZachXBT stated he would no longer support XRP, claiming its holders provide no value beyond being “exit liquidity” for insiders to cash out profits.

What are “MLM chains” according to ZachXBT?

He uses the term “MLM chains” to describe projects that operate like multi-level marketing schemes, thriving on hype to benefit early insiders at the expense of later investors.

What insider activity did ZachXBT highlight?

He pointed to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen moving 50M XRP (~$175M) to exchanges, often seen as cashing out, coinciding with a price drop from $3.60.

Is XRP still growing despite the criticism?

Yes, XRP is trading around $3.01 with growing optimism from its settled SEC lawsuit, potential spot ETF, and new products like an XRP rewards credit card.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Partager
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59556+0.76%
Solana
SOL$212.25+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Partager
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days