XRP Community Spots Ripple Logo in Apple’s New iPhone 17

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:34
Union
U$0,00943-1,97%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0,0002741-6,06%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014357-2,02%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00193868-2,59%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0,3403+33,71%
XRP
XRP$3,0023+1,44%

Just yesterday, Apple rolled out its new lineup in Cupertino, ticking off the usual boxes — new chip, thinner body, smarter watches, earbuds with AI integration — but the crypto crowd did not need the spec sheet to find something worth talking about.

It is the camera cluster on the iPhone 17, especially in that fresh Bitcoin-orange color, that immediately got called out by XRP fans for looking like the Ripple logo. Three black lenses in a triangular layout on a bright backdrop are too familiar to ignore, and the community wasted no time making the comparison.

You Might Also Like

As XRP, Apple, Ripple and iPhone collide in such an unexpected manner, it is interesting how the numbers line up too. 

How much XRP for iPhone?

Just a year ago, when XRP sat at $0.50, buying a base iPhone would cost you nearly 2,000 XRP, while the Pro Max version stretched above 2,700 XRP. Fast forward to today, with XRP at $3, and the same devices are suddenly much lighter: 333 XRP for the base iPhone 17, 400 XRP for the Pro and 466 XRP for the Pro Max.

You Might Also Like

That math might leave XRP holders wondering what will happen if the trend keeps going. If the price of one token were to climb to $5, the entry-level iPhone would drop to just 200 tokens, with even the Pro Max priced at under 280 XRP.

At $10, a flagship phone would set you back less than 140 XRP, turning Apple’s most expensive release into what looks like pocket change when measured against the token’s extraordinary trajectory.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-community-spots-ripple-logo-in-apples-new-iphone-17

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1434-8,31%
DOGS
DOGS$0,0001421-0,14%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002557-2,59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$114 055,44+2,30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005889-0,13%
Ethereum
ETH$4 390,56+1,73%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager
BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-the-presale-crypto-list-vs-blockchainfx-maxi-doge-neo-pepe/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017354+8,35%
DOGE
DOGE$0,25262+5,04%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001063+1,23%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 08:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?

Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Navigating Crucial Market Sentiment at 54