XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/09/03 21:59
Boom
BOOM$0.0122+0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10013+2.29%
XRP
XRP$2.8679+2.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+2.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.011092-0.87%

Popular crypto analyst Nick Anderson believes XRP current trajectory resembles Amazon’s (AMZN) performance just before its explosive rally.  Anderson shared this view in a recent episode of his Bullrunners show. Notably, he compared XRP’s recent price action to Amazon’s stock history. He emphasized that AMZN traded sideways for about 3,800 days—more than 10 years—starting from the year 2000.  Anderson pointed out that Amazon’s stock finally broke out in a massive cup-and-handle pattern in 2010. Following the breakout, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before skyrocketing from $5 to $200—a staggering 3,900% rally. He noted this explosive run unfolded over 15 years, from 2010 to 2025.  XRP to Hit $100 - $200 Interestingly, he suggested that XRP has mirrored AMZN’s performance over the years and that the third-biggest token is currently in a similar consolidation phase. Like AMZN did before its massive rally, Anderson claims XRP is using its previous high as support.  With XRP trading around $2.75 at the time of the analysis, he emphasized that the token is not far from the point — $5 — where AMZN began its rally. As XRP continues to mirror Amazon’s performance, Anderson speculated that the token could theoretically reach $100-$200, just like Amazon.  However, he noted that it would take years for XRP to achieve this milestone. Notably, the analyst believes many long-term holders, particularly those within the age of 30, could become wealthy if XRP climbs to a minimum target of $100. He assumes that by the time XRP reaches $100, these young investors will have turned 45 to 50 years old. He estimates that if XRP reaches $100, a holding of 10,000 tokens would be valued at $1 million.  XRP Short-Term Target  While expecting the forecast to take several years to materialize, Anderson predicted that XRP could soar to around $5 to $30 in the current cycle.  After this cycle’s rally, Anderson anticipates a major crash, which would eventually pave the way for “true adoption.” By 2030 and beyond, he expects to see strong price appreciation that will ultimately propel XRP’s price to the $100-$200 level.  According to him, XRP could attain the ambitious $100-$200 target faster than expected, especially if it sees massive liquidity – similar to what happened before the 2017 surge.  Meanwhile, the $100 price target is not new to XRP. As reported earlier, community commentators such as Linda Jonas and Moonshilla have predicted XRP’s spike to a lofty target.  In the meantime, the price of XRP is up 0.94% over the past 24 hours as it trades at $2.83. It has once again overtaken USDT and now ranks as the third-biggest cryptocurrency globally. To reach the $100-$200 target, XRP must soar by 3,433% and 6,967%.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752-0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$211.01+4.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.427+1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+2.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1528+90.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

Hong Kong SFC Regulated Exchange Lists BNB for Professional Investors