XRP Could Experience a Major Dump in September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 19:59
NEAR
NEAR$2.367+0.46%
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.56%
XRP
XRP$2.8098+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017712-4.46%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.0832+6.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.14967+0.21%
Crypto News

XRP’s September escrow unlock puts 1 billion tokens in focus. Here’s why the event matters, how price could react, and where capital might rotate if volatility spikes.

Ripple’s monthly escrow event lands on September 1, 2025, and traders are eyeing the calendar. Another 1 billion XRP is set to unlock, worth roughly $2.87 billion at recent prices near $2.87. These releases are routine, but they can still shake the market when liquidity is thin or sentiment is fragile.

Last month reminded everyone how quickly rumors can spread. The August 1 unlock didn’t show up right away, sparking talk that Ripple might have paused the program. Days later, large transactions were flagged and the expected 1 billion XRP appeared, with most re-escrowed. That brief delay was a small event, but it showed how sensitive XRP price action can be around unlocks. With that backdrop, some traders are already scouting alternatives, including newer plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE that are drawing early-stage attention.

Why September’s Unlock Matters

If Ripple sticks to its usual pattern, the net increase to circulating supply could be about 300 million XRP after a larger portion is re-locked. On paper, that’s near 0.5% of the float. In practice, new supply landing into a choppy market can spark outsized moves. It’s not just the numbers that matter, it’s how market makers, whales, and retail react in the first 24 to 72 hours. Price can overshoot in both directions before finding a fair range.

The debate is familiar. Supporters say the escrow adds predictability and prevents surprise flooding. Critics argue the recurring unlock is a constant headwind that caps breakouts. Both sides will be watching order books, derivatives funding, and on-chain flows as the clock ticks down.

Where Could The Money Go If XRP Dumps?

Capital rarely disappears – it moves. If selling pressure hits XRP, the first stop is often stablecoins as traders wait for clarity. From there, funds tend to rotate into high-liquidity majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum, or into trending narratives with momentum. In 2025 those include high-throughput chains, liquid staking products, DeFi with real yield, and select meme coins when risk appetite is high.

Another pocket is presales and early launches with strong community traction. That’s where some retail traders see the appeal right now – the chance to catch asymmetric upside before tokens list broadly.

Where Money is Flowing

This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE has started to pull in attention. The attractive is simple: limited early access, fast-growing community, and a roadmap focused on expanding utility. Early-stage participants are eyeing the possibility of up to 50x returns if momentum keeps building and access widens. The key appeal is that supply is still tight for newcomers, and interest has been rising. If risk appetite stays strong after the XRP event, a slice of capital hunting bigger multiples could flow into names like this.

Can The Market Absorb The New XRP Supply?

Absorption hinges on three things. First is demand into the event – are buyers stepping in ahead of time, expecting a quick rebound. Second is derivatives positioning – if funding flips and open interest spikes, squeezes can magnify moves. Third is macro sentiment – if broader crypto is firm, unlocks get digested faster; if the market is risk-off, sellers tend to press.

A base case is a fast move on release, a test of nearby supports, then a stabilization phase if buyers appear. A stronger case is a “sell the rumor, buy the event” rebound if the net new supply proves easy to swallow. The weak case is a clean break of support with follow-through if confidence is low and liquidity thins out.

Price Zones Traders Are Watching

Short term, traders will watch the prior week’s range and liquidity pockets that formed during August’s volatility. If price dips, eyes turn to the nearest high-volume nodes and recent swing lows for reaction. If price pops, the first trouble area is recent resistance from failed rallies. The speed of the move matters – fast wicks often reverse, slow grinds tend to stick.

Rotation Risk And Opportunity

If XRP underperforms, rotation can be quick. Stablecoins first, then majors, then narratives. When risk turns back on, speculative capital often hunts momentum – either the strongest large caps or smaller caps with catalysts. That’s why early access projects can see bursts of activity when a big-cap narrative gets choppy. The mix between safety and upside changes by the day.

The Bottom Line

September’s unlock is a known event with an uncertain reaction. The numbers suggest the market has handled similar releases before, but traders won’t ignore the timing after last month’s brief delay. If the net 300 million XRP finds buyers quickly, price can steady. If not, a deeper test of support is possible. Either way, some participants will park in stablecoins or rotate into majors, while others will keep chasing early-stage upside in projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE that are drawing fresh interest from retail.

Conclusion

XRP faces a clear supply test as September begins. The event is predictable, the reaction is not. Traders will track how fast the new tokens get absorbed, how derivatives line up, and whether broader crypto risk stays healthy. If selling hits, watch where capital moves next – into stablecoins for safety, into majors for depth, or into early plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE for higher potential multiples as momentum builds.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-could-experience-a-major-dump-in-september-where-will-the-money-go/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.347-1.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$110,978.83+2.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

A tax panel in India has called for a sharp increase in consumer levies on high end electric vehicles that may have a bearing on sales for automakers like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD, according to a government document. The steep levies target vehicles priced above $46,000, according to the document, which comes as the government is pushing for Indians to buy domestic products as the US imposed high tariffs strain trade relations between the two countries. The panel’s proposals align with India’s PM The directive comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at reforming the country’s tax system. Currently, India taxes all electric cars at 5%. Now, the Indian government has recommended hefty cuts in goods and services tax (GST) that could make everything from shampoos to electronics cheaper. A key panel that has been tasked with coming up with rate suggestions to the country’s GST Council is in support of sweeping cuts to many items in line with the Prime Minister’s overhaul. The document that details the recommendations however shows that the panel has called for raising taxes on electric vehicles. According to the document, the panel has proposed raising GST rate to 18% from the current 5% on electric vehicles that are priced at between 2 million and 4 million rupees which is equivalent to $23,000 to $46,000. For cars that are above $46,000, the panel has also proposed raising the tax to 28% arguing that these vehicles are for the “upper segment” of the society and largely imported and not manufactured locally. According to a government source familiar with discussions and cited by Reuters, the government has decided to do away with the 28% tax rate, leaving the GST Council with two options. The first is to increase the tax on electric vehicles to 18% while the second option is to put them in a newly planned 40% category that was created for certain high-end goods. Foreign automakers will feel the pinch in India The GST Council is expected to review the proposal at a meeting scheduled for September 3 to 4. The council is led by the federal finance minister and has members from all Indian states. Meanwhile, in response to the Reuters article, the Nifty Auto index went down as much as 0.05% as local automakers Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3%. Tata Motors dropped 1.2%. While the EV market in India is still small, accounting for 5% of total cars sold in April to July this year, its growth has been rapid. EV sales in the country surged 93% to 15,500 units during that same period. “The uptake of electric vehicles is increasing, and while the low rate of 5% is to incentivise faster adoption of electric vehicles, it is also important to signal that higher-priced EVs can be taxed at higher rates,” said the document, detailing the tax panel’s recommendations. With the latest proposal in the pipeline, domestic electric vehicle makers like Mahindra and Tata Motors may be affected, although their offerings above the 2-million-rupee range are limited. However, foreign electric vehicle makers that have luxury offerings will be hit the hardest. For instance, Tesla recently launched its Model Y in India with a base price of $65,000, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and BYD also offer high end electric vehicles. For Tesla, which entered the Indian market in July, it has already received fewer orders than it anticipated. The firm has recorded orders just above 600 since its launch in India. The company plans to deliver 300-500 units from its Shanghai plant in 2025, with the first batch expected this month, targeting cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram. In July, Tata Motors led Indian EV market commanding about 40% market share while Mahindra followed at 18%. BYD holds 3% while BMW and Mercedes account for a combined 2%. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.232+12.92%
GST
GST$0.00537+0.73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 22:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Toyota Blockchain Develops Autonomous Robotaxi Infrastructure for Avalanche Network