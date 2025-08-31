XRP ‘cycle target’ is $20, Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24 – 30

Elon Musk’s attorney will chair a company that aims to raise $200 million to invest in DOGE, Ether ETFs cross $13.7 billion: Hodler’s Digest

Ether spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen steady growth since their US debut in July 2024, while corporate treasuries tied to the token are also on the rise.

Inflows into Ether funds climbed 44% this month, rising from $9.5 billion on Aug. 1 to $13.7 billion on Aug. 28, according to cryptocurrency research platform SoSoValue. Market participants say renewed institutional demand is fueling the momentum.

After an extended period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin and a souring investor sentiment, Ethereum has recently experienced a significant revival in the recognition of both its adoption rate and value proposition, Sygnum Chief Investment Officer Fabian Dori told Cointelegraph.

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

Cryptocurrency markets are no strangers to sudden surges in growth. Every cycle, new projects emerge that deliver exponential returns to early backers. In 2025, meme coins are once again leading the charge, blending culture, humor, and economics into financial assets with extraordinary potential. Among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, three projects are making waves. BullZilla […]
XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

The post XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vivopower is redefining shareholder value with a bold XRP rewards program, Ripple stake, and crypto partnerships, fusing Wall Street strategies with blockchain-driven innovation. Vivopower Rolls out XRP Shareholder Rewards Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that it is expanding its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com by launching “a shareholder benefits program.” […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-incentives-available-to-vivopower-investors-through-crypto-partnership/
