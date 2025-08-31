XRP ‘cycle target’ is $20, Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24 – 30

Elon Musk’s attorney will chair a company that aims to raise $200 million to invest in DOGE, Ether ETFs cross $13.7 billion: Hodler’s Digest

Ether spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen steady growth since their US debut in July 2024, while corporate treasuries tied to the token are also on the rise.

Inflows into Ether funds climbed 44% this month, rising from $9.5 billion on Aug. 1 to $13.7 billion on Aug. 28, according to cryptocurrency research platform SoSoValue. Market participants say renewed institutional demand is fueling the momentum.

After an extended period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin and a souring investor sentiment, Ethereum has recently experienced a significant revival in the recognition of both its adoption rate and value proposition, Sygnum Chief Investment Officer Fabian Dori told Cointelegraph.

Read more