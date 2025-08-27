XRP Divide: Loved by Retail, Shunned by Institutions – What’s Driving the Sentiment Split?

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/27 17:57
XRP
XRP$2.9969+3.27%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01729+4.53%

Ripple’s native XRP token is once again at the center of a polarizing debate. While retail holders remain fiercely loyal, many institutional voices and crypto veterans continue to dismiss it as overly centralized.

The divide has sharpened with XRP’s market value hovering around $180 billion, making it the third-largest digital asset.

Community Debate Reignites Old Fault Lines

On X, attorney John E. Deaton bluntly summed up the divide:

He was responding to ETF analyst Nate Geraci, who had earlier noted that XRP’s market capitalization was almost at $180 billion, surpassing global investment giant BlackRock, while still being “the most hated or disparaged crypto asset.”

Debate around the subject has been heated, with critics pointing to structural concerns. Some X users highlighted XRP’s pre-mined supply and Ripple’s perceived influence over network governance.

“A small approved list runs the network… big changes need 80 percent approval,” one post read, suggesting power is concentrated in too few hands. Others also argued that Ripple’s marketing partnerships were clouding the true extent of real-world adoption.

Meanwhile, defenders countered that much of the hostility is rooted in tribalism. User Kitty Leroux argued that early campaigns from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) advocates, amplified by regulatory hostility, had hardened negative perceptions of XRP. Another user, Scotty Inkley, suggested that much of the sentiment was driven by rivalry:

This tension is playing out against a backdrop of institutional breakthroughs for XRP. As reported by CryptoPotato, the asset became the fastest crypto to reach $1 billion in open interest on CME futures, joining BTC, ETH, and SOL in the exchange’s “$1B club.” This milestone is often seen as a signal of deeper liquidity and growing professional participation.

At the same time, holders of the token are seeing new ways to put it to work. Recently, yield platform MoreMarkets partnered with Flare to launch the “XRP Earn Account,” allowing investors to generate weekly yield payouts without managing complex DeFi strategies on their own.

Price Pressures

Meanwhile, CoinGecko data shows XRP trading at $3.02 at the time of writing, up 4.2% on the week and outperforming the broader market, which slipped 0.5% over the same period.

However, it has retreated 7% in the last two weeks and almost 8% over the past month, pushing it 17% below its mid-July all-time high of $3.65. Additionally, analysts are warning that exchange inflows from whales could pressure prices further, and they have pegged $2.95 as a make-or-break level.

According to them, a decisive bounce could open the path toward $4.20 to $4.50, while failure may drag the Ripple token toward $2.80 or even $2.40.

The post XRP Divide: Loved by Retail, Shunned by Institutions – What’s Driving the Sentiment Split? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-1.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+0.16%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07265+2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01223--%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.00138-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003971-0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317+1.77%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3161-0.91%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer