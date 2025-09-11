XRP Ecosystem Boosted as Chainalysis Adds Support for 260K XRPL Tokens

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 07:56
Chainalysis is bringing institutional-grade compliance to over 260,000 XRPL tokens, enabling real-time tracking, enhanced transparency, and deeper investigative insight across the expanding XRP Ledger ecosystem. Chainalysis Rolls out Automatic Token Support for XRPL, Expanding Institutional-Grade Oversight Blockchain data platform Chainalysis announced on Sept. 8 that its support now goes beyond the native XRP token, offering […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-ecosystem-boosted-as-chainalysis-adds-support-for-260k-xrpl-tokens/

