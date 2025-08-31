XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar

2025/08/31
Altcoins

The race for the next big crypto ETF may be entering its most decisive stage, and this time the spotlight is on Ripple’s XRP.

Traders on prediction markets are placing heavy odds — close to 86% — that a U.S. spot ETF tied to XRP will receive the green light in 2025, fueling speculation that the token could soon stand alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in traditional investment portfolios.

Unlike past years where the idea of an XRP ETF felt distant, conditions have shifted. Regulators are reviewing a streamlined set of rules that would allow digital assets with established futures markets to qualify for ETFs more easily. This could place XRP, along with candidates like Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR, firmly on the SEC’s shortlist.

Industry insiders are picking up on the change. Steven McClurg of Canary Capital recently suggested that XRP has one of the clearest paths to approval, framing it as part of a new wave of “American-made crypto” products expected to thrive under the current administration. The trend reflects a broader move by U.S. institutions to bring liquidity, treasuries, and infrastructure back onto domestic soil.

For investors, the implications are significant. An ETF would bypass the hurdles of wallets and exchanges, offering simple brokerage access to XRP exposure. That type of accessibility is what analysts believe could unlock billions in institutional inflows, transforming the token’s role in global markets.

While the timeline remains tied to regulatory calendars, the mood in crypto circles has shifted from cautious hope to outright expectation. After years of waiting, many XRP holders now believe that 2025 will be the year their token finally joins the ETF club.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-etf-approval-odds-soar-will-2025-be-the-breakout-year/

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

