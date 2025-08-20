XRP ETF Could Be Approved in 60 Days, ETF Analyst Predicts Ahead of Final SEC Deadline

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:53
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004682-5.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-0.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006865+0.23%
XRP
XRP$2.887-4.21%

ETF analyst Nate Gerraci has projected that the XRP ETF could be approved in 60 days. This follows the US SEC delaying their final decision on the products till October.

Analyst Says Spot XRP ETF Approvals Imminent

In a recent X post, ETF analyst Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, suggested that spot crypto ETFs are likely to gain traction within the next two months. He emphasized that products with an altcoin focus, such as Litecoin ETFs, XRP, and Solana, are nearing approval.

Geraci added that the approval of staking for existing Ethereum spot ETFs could come “any day now,” offering investors new yield-generating opportunities. This projection aligns with the belief that the SEC is preparing to open the floodgates for a wave of crypto ETFs once its final reviews conclude in October.

As CoinGape previously reported, the SEC formally delayed its decision on five separate spot XRP ETF proposals. Applications from Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Greyscale, and 21Shares were among them. The regulator mentioned the need for more time to evaluate the filings.

Specifically, the SEC pushed back its review of the 21Shares Core XRP Trust by 60 days, moving the final deadline from August 20 to October 19, 2025. Similarly, Grayscale’s attempt to convert its existing XRP Trust into a spot XRP ETF faces an October 18 deadline. These extensions now place October as the decisive month for the future of XRP-linked ETFs.

If approved, it could lead to more inflows into XRP. Institutional investors, who typically prefer regulated options like ETFs, would have easier access to XRP.

CLARITY Act Could Reshape SEC Oversight

Nate Gerraci highlighted the importance of the CLARITY Act in the approval of some other crypto products. The CLARITY Act was passed in the U.S. House last month and is now awaiting Senate deliberation. 

If this Act becomes law, it will create clear rules for digital assets, clarify asset classification, and define the roles of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the SEC.

One of the key features of the Act is the addition of “investment contract assets.” This means that a token can start as a security but later be classified as a commodity once it becomes decentralized. This clarity could help projects like Ripple by reducing regulatory confusion and speeding up the acceptance of spot ETFs.

As Geraci put it, the remainder of 2025 “should be wild,” with a confluence of regulatory approvals and ETF launches set to happen.

Notably, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan also believes October could be pivotal for the XRP ETF approval. He also pointed out that Ripple is awaiting a ruling on its application for a U.S. national banking license during the same month.

coingapecoingape

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/xrp-etf-could-be-approved-in-60-days-etf-analyst-predicts-ahead-of-final-sec-deadline/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004513+8.95%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.23%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.70161+24.26%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01596-3.09%
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
General Impressions
GEN$0.03979-1.41%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

PA Daily | 24.3% of the total AUCTION tokens flowed into the CEX platform, and the price of the currency fell by 60%; BlackRock CEO predicts that Bitcoin can rise to 500,000 to 700,000 US dollars

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan