XRP ETF Filings Grow as Expert Nate Geraci Predicts Strong Investor Demand

TLDR

Nate Geraci stated that the market is underestimated the demand for an XRP ETF.

He compared current doubts on XRP ETF demand to early skepticism about Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

The SEC is reviewing ninety-two crypto ETF filings, including seven for XRP and eight for Solana.

WisdomTree saw its XRP ETF decision delayed in August while other major managers filed amendments with October deadlines.

Canary Capital described XRP as the only digital asset besides Bitcoin that resonates with Wall Street professionals.

The debate on an XRP ETF has shifted after Nate Geraci dismissed overblown doubts about investor demand. He stated comparisons with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reveal the same early skepticism. His remarks come as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission faces a crowded calendar of crypto fund filings.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Set a Pattern

Nate Geraci reminded that Bitcoin ETFs once faced doubt before billions of dollars entered the market. He argued Ethereum ETFs repeated the same cycle, with critics underestimating demand until strong inflows followed. “People thought small before, and they were wrong twice,” Geraci said, highlighting the historic misjudgments.

Moreover, he suggested the XRP ETF could follow this identical trajectory if regulators grant approval. The market already demonstrated resilience when opportunities became accessible through regulated funds. Thus, institutions may respond strongly once another major asset joins the approved list.

In addition, the SEC currently handles 92 crypto ETF filings across multiple assets. While Bitcoin and Ethereum gain new products, altcoins show rising interest. Therefore, speculation about XRP ETF demand directly fits into this broader momentum.

XRP ETF Filings Gain Institutional Backing

According to official trackers, seven XRP ETF filings now sit with the SEC. These include heavyweight managers and amendments scheduled with October deadlines. Notably, WisdomTree saw its XRP ETF decision delayed on August 25, adding to the anticipation.

The activity indicates growing seriousness rather than small-scale experimentation. Large firms rarely submit filings without confidence in regulatory or institutional traction. Consequently, these developments underline that XRP ETF speculation extends far beyond retail curiosity.

Furthermore, Amplify introduced a unique filing that focuses on generating income through XRP options. This model shows experimentation with diverse structures, signaling industry creativity. Similarly, Canary Capital named XRP alongside Bitcoin as the only assets with real Wall Street resonance.

Shifting Attention to Solana and XRP

Solana ETF filings reached eight, while XRP stands at seven. Both assets represent the leading non-Bitcoin, non-Ethereum entries. Therefore, they embody a shift in where fund issuers now direct energy.

This shift arrives as institutional investors explore diversification in digital assets. Established managers push filings because they expect eventual approval. Hence, the narrative is turning from possibility to probability.

Geraci’s voice reinforces this trend by dismissing speculation about low demand. He emphasized that skepticism missed reality in past ETF launches. If the SEC approves an XRP ETF, the market’s hesitation could end immediately.

The post XRP ETF Filings Grow as Expert Nate Geraci Predicts Strong Investor Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.