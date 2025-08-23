The post XRP ETF Filings Surge as Seven Asset Managers Press SEC for Approval appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The push for a spot XRP ETF has gained momentum as seven major asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, submitted updated S-1 filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday.

This cluster of filings highlights the growing interest among financial institutions in meeting investor demand for XRP-based exchange-traded products.

October Deadline Looms Over XRP ETF Approval Decision

Fox journalist Eleanor Terrett noted that these filings came right after the SEC gave feedback to issuers, and with the October decision deadline fast approaching, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart also weighed in, saying the filings almost certainly reflect direct responses to SEC comments.

Importantly, the updated proposals now allow for more flexibility in how shares of the ETF can be created or redeemed, whether in XRP, cash, or both, making them more in line with what regulators want to see.

Nate Geraci Says Collective Action Could Force XRP ETF Approval

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth and a well-known ETF expert, described the cluster of filings as “highly notable.” For him, the fact that multiple asset managers moved together shows a united front, which could make it harder for regulators to keep delaying. While there’s still no guarantee the SEC will approve a spot XRP ETF anytime soon, analysts agree this kind of coordinated action strengthens the case.

Also Read :

SEC vs Ripple: Court Approves Joint Stipulation of Dismissal, Fund Managers Rush to Update Spot XRP ETFs

,

BlackRock Stays Out For Now

Interestingly, the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has stayed on the sidelines. Despite leading the charge in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, BlackRock confirmed earlier this month that it has no current plans for an XRP product. That leaves the door wide open for these other issuers to capture the first wave of investor demand if the SEC finally gives the green light.

XRP Price Reacts

The news arrived during a wider market rally, with XRP jumping 7% on Friday to $3.08. The price surge reflects renewed optimism among traders who see the filings as a step closer to mainstream adoption. If momentum continues, institutional backing through ETFs could become a major driver for XRP’s growth in the months ahead.