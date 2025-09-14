XRP ETF Interest Grows as XRP Tundra Demonstrates New Utility for the Token

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/14 18:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787+2.85%
XRP
XRP$3.0501-3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01437-7.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.16539-1.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-1.49%
XRP Tundra

Regulated investment products around XRP are gaining traction. Several major asset managers — including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and WisdomTree — have filed applications for a US spot XRP ETF. The SEC has already scheduled decision deadlines, with Franklin’s filing now extended to November 14. More importantly, analysts expect higher odds of eventual approval as legal uncertainties fade and institutional demand rises.

At the same time, XRP’s underlying infrastructure is maturing. Ripple closed its legal settlement with the SEC this summer, clearing the way for broader adoption. Partnerships with global payment firms continue to expand, while regulators appear more open to treating XRP as a mainstream asset class.

This creates a moment of opportunity for XRP holders. While ETFs remain pending, XRP Tundra delivers practical utility today: native staking on the XRP Ledger and a presale where each purchase grants two tokens — one on Solana and one on XRPL.

ETF Headlines and Institutional Momentum

Over the past few months, the SEC has been inundated with applications for spot XRP ETFs. Franklin Templeton’s deadline is only one of many. Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and WisdomTree have also submitted proposals, reflecting deep interest from issuers that already operate Bitcoin and Ethereum funds. Market commentators highlight that the regulator is unlikely to allow just one filing to succeed — if approval comes, several products may launch together.

This wave of applications follows the resolution of Ripple’s legal case. With the SEC settlement behind it, XRP is positioned to join the ranks of assets considered safe for regulated offerings. Institutions now see a path to offer exposure to XRP in the same way investors already access Bitcoin and Ethereum through ETFs.

But while institutional products move through their slow regulatory path, individual XRP holders don’t need to wait. XRP Tundra has already activated a model that allows yield generation on-ledger, without bridges or third-party custody.

Staking XRP Natively

For years, XRP holders faced a limitation: the token was efficient for payments but produced no yield. XRP Tundra changes that with Cryo Vaults, a staking system that locks XRP on the XRPL itself.

Users select a commitment period — from 7 to 90 days — and at the end of the term, their original XRP is automatically returned along with TUNDRA token rewards. The design avoids DeFi complexity: if you can send XRP, you can stake XRP.

Rewards are backed by a pre-allocated pool rather than inflationary minting, giving the system sustainability. Additional features such as Blizzard Vaults and Frost Key NFTs enhance returns for those who want more advanced options, while keeping the base system simple for everyone.

Two Tokens for One Presale

The presale introduces another differentiator. Every purchase automatically delivers:

  • TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility and rewards token that connects with Solana’s DeFi ecosystem.
  • TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger.

This two-for-one allocation ensures buyers gain exposure to both high-throughput DeFi activity on Solana and long-term governance utility on XRPL. The model removes the need to choose between ecosystems, giving presale participants balanced access to both.

Security, Reviews, and Verification

Trust is critical in a market where promises are easy to make but harder to verify. XRP Tundra has undergone multiple external reviews to back its claims. Independent audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. The team has also passed full KYC verification with Vital Block.

These checks cover contract safety, emissions, and team accountability. For investors comparing options, this independent validation helps differentiate Tundra from platforms that operate without transparency.

What It Means for XRP Holders

ETF applications confirm that XRP is on the radar of institutions, and approval would mark another milestone for mainstream adoption. But the utility case doesn’t start with ETFs — it starts with what holders can do with their tokens right now.

XRP Tundra makes XRP productive today through on-ledger staking. It also offers dual-chain exposure via its presale. Instead of waiting for regulators to catch up, investors can already participate in an ecosystem designed for yield, governance, and long-term value creation.

Learn more and join the community:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25-0.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Partager
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.19-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017372+3.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Partager
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3332-6.58%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1811-8.39%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001378-5.42%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure