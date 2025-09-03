XRP ETF Launch Is On The Horizon: Experts Share Their Expectations

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/03 07:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06011+5.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012804+5.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1189+1.10%
XRP
XRP$2.8535+3.32%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000768+0.52%

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching as an XRP ETFs move closer to launch. With Wall Street recognition, real-world use, and better approval odds, experts believe the XRP ETF could be one of the most successful crypto ETF launches yet.

Expert Expectations Rise For XRP ETF Launch

Canary Capital has shared some of the boldest expectations for the XRP product. Steven McClurg, a leading executive at the firm, states that XRP is now the second-most recognized cryptocurrency on Wall Street, after Bitcoin. The Wall Street status is essential because institutional investors would often prefer assets with which they are already familiar and have a clear understanding.

McClurg, the CEO of Canary Capital, predicts that XRP ETFs could generate $5 billion in inflows within the first 30 days. That is more than the $3.26 billion Bitcoin ETFs got in their first month. It is also much stronger than Ethereum ETFs, which had a very weak start. McClurg says this shows the trust and interest that professional investors already have in XRP.

The strength of XRP in the EFT market, he explains, comes from its real-world utility. Financial institutions and banks have utilized the digital asset for a long time to transfer money across countries faster and at lower costs. In this context, he notes that XRP differs from many digital assets that serve solely speculative purposes. Because the token already integrates into parts of the existing payment system, experts argue that investors will view it as a more reliable option for long-term exposure, backed by an ETF.

Expert Points To Catalysts For XRP ETF Success

Another reason the expert is hopeful is the strong XRP community, also known as the “XRP Army.” This community could generate substantial trading volumes immediately after launch. Its strength may also protect the ETF from problems that other products have faced. 

For example, Ethereum ETFs had a very tough start in July 2024. They lost $483 million in the first month alone. Significant withdrawals from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust exacerbated the problem, and investor confidence declined. The Canary CEO believes that the XRP ETF will perform better due to its real-world utility, rather than speculation.

Regulation is also moving in a positive direction. The chances of approval for the XRP ETF have gone up from 86% to 87%. While it may not seem like a significant leap, experts believe it is still progress and anticipate that more assets, such as Solana, Hedera, and Litecoin, could receive ETF approval by the end of 2025. 

Futures-based XRP products already exist, which makes it easier for regulators to approve a spot ETF. With strong community support and rising approval chances, the XRP ETF could outperform earlier crypto ETF products. 

XRP price chart from TradingView.com (XRP ETFs)
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15269+2.35%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1511+2.16%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/03 08:02
Partager
pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.
FUNToken
FUN$0.0094-0.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261+5.08%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003885+9.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 08:13
Partager
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time). The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1208+60.63%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009694-0.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly

Trump Death Rumors Sparked a Crypto Betting Frenzy