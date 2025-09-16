XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 16:44
  • First spot ETF?
  • Will there be demand? 

Nate Geraci, president at NovaDius Wealth Management, claims that the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is going to be “a good litmus test” for the level of demand. 

Geraci has noted that futures-based ETF products that track the price of the third-largest cryptocurrency have already topped $1 billion in assets. 

First spot ETF?

As reported by U.Today, the novel product, which will offer spot exposure to the Ripple-affiliated token, will go live this week. 

That said, it is not a traditional ‘33 Act spot ETF, and it does not require explicit approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The fund, which will be operating under the ’40 Act structure, will be primarily investing in XRP. Roughly 80% of the fund’s assets will be allocated to the Ripple-linked token or other assets that provide exposure to the token. The fund does not specify the supplementary assets that will be included in the mix. 

As reported by U.Today, REX Shares launched a similar product in collaboration with the Osprey Funds with on-chain staking for Solana (SOL). 

Will there be demand? 

As reported by U.Today, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the level of demand that spot-based XRP ETFs could potentially attract after nearly a year of anticipation. 

Bitwise, the leading crypto index fund manager, filed to launch an XRP ETF last October, and plenty of other issues, including prominent financial firm Franklin Templeton, have followed suit. 

Geraci previously predicted that XRP ETFs could surprise market observers with higher-than-expected flows this year. 

However, the fact that both BlackRock and Fidelity have ignored XRP might be a cause for concern (especially considering that the latter filed for a spot Solana ETF).

Source: https://u.today/xrp-etf-launch-to-test-investor-demand

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
PANews2025/06/20 10:37
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
