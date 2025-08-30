XRP ETF News: Amplify Files XRP Monthly Option Income ETF With SEC

XRP ETF News

Amplify Investments has taken a bold step by filing a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new XRP Monthly Option Income ETF. 

The goal is clear: generate a steady monthly income for investors while offering exposure to XRP’s price performance through a covered call strategy. 

In simple terms, the fund allows investors to benefit from XRP’s market moves while also collecting income from options.

Surge in Crypto ETF Filings at SEC

The filing comes at a time when the SEC is handling an unprecedented wave of applications. According to Bloomberg, more than 90 crypto-related filings are currently on the regulator’s desk. Companies such as Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise have already submitted proposals for altcoin ETFs, covering assets like Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and XRP.

This rush underscores the industry’s demand for regulated investment products that move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, opening the door for broader altcoin adoption through ETFs.

Policy Shift Under Trump’s SEC

The SEC’s stance on crypto ETFs has shifted noticeably since President Trump took office earlier this year. A key turning point came in July 2025, when the agency voted to allow in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETFs, a structure that had previously been restricted. This regulatory shift encouraged firms like Amplify to move forward with creative filings that target altcoins, including XRP.

The strong performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have already attracted billions in assets, has proven investor appetite for regulated crypto products. With growing interest in altcoins, Amplify’s XRP ETF could appeal to both income-focused investors and long-term XRP believers, carving out a unique position in the crowded ETF marketplace.

Amplify’s Experience in Crypto Funds

This isn’t Amplify’s first foray into crypto-themed products. The firm already manages ETFs tied to blockchain equities and operates a Bitcoin income ETF that uses a similar covered call strategy. With $12.6 billion in assets under management, Amplify has a track record of packaging innovative investment products for both retail and institutional clients.

What’s Next for XRP ETF Approval?

All eyes now turn to the SEC. With a backlog of ETF proposals and mounting pressure from the industry, the regulator’s decisions on altcoin ETFs will shape the next phase of crypto’s integration into mainstream finance.

For XRP investors, Amplify’s filing represents more than just another application it’s a step toward broader recognition and institutional adoption.

