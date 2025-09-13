XRP ETF News; Price Could Shoot Above $5 But This New PayFi Altcoin Is Taking Centre Stage With 70x Predictions

xrp2 (1)

The XRP price has been holding firm near $3.04, but the real shock in today’s crypto market chatter is that a PayFi token is rising fast with talk of 70x gains before the year is out. XRP’s ETF headlines may carry weight, but money is flowing into a fresh project that promises real adoption and massive upside. Those waiting too long risk watching the opportunity pass them by.

Remittix 534 1

XRP Price Holds Steady Amid Market Movements

XRP is classified as one of the most traded tokens, with volumes of over $5.9 billion being traded in the past 24 hours and market capitalization of 181 billion. XRP price has been steadily anchored at a price of about $3.04 amidst the increased volatility supported by intensive institutional demand.

Remittix 534 3

Developments such as Brazil’s new on-chain credit platform built on the XRP Ledger and competitive XRP Earn yields keep drawing investors into the network. Many analysts argue that XRP could break $5 with ETF momentum, but it will need constant inflows to get there.

Remittix is the PayFi Altcoin That Could Outperform XRP 

remittix

While XRP price stability, the talk of 70x upside is linked to Remittix already shaking markets. This token is targeting the 19 trillion dollar global payments sector with infrastructure that lets users send crypto directly to bank accounts in more than 30 countries.

Momentum has already accelerated as over 659 million tokens have been sold, raising more than $25.3 million at a price of $0.1080. Analysts suggest this structured path is exactly what can fuel the kind of surge that leaves XRP in its shadow.

Why Investors Are Rushing Into Remittix

  • The project enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 nations.
  • Tokenomics are deflationary and designed for long-term value growth.
  • Its infrastructure is live and not just vaporware, already integrating global payout rails.
  • It is built for freelancers, remitters, and businesses that need borderless payments.
  • A 15 percent USDT referral program, claimable daily, rewards early promoters.

Why This Could Be 2025’s Defining Investment Moment

XRP price speculation around the ETF is real, but many investors see limited multiples compared to Remittix, now moving into the spotlight. With exchange listings locked in, a wallet launch days away, and adoption incentives live, this token has every hallmark of a breakout. If XRP climbs above $5, it will be impressive, but missing an entry into the PayFi project with 70x forecasts could be the regret of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

