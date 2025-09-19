The post XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) launched on September 18, 2025, and immediately drew strong demand, recording $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day. In particular, this performance makes $XRPR the largest day-one “natural” dollar volume of any ETF debut in 2025, edging out the previous leader $IVES, and placing it ahead of hundreds of other new listings.  By comparison, the $DOJE ETF logged $17 million on launch day, which still ranked among the year’s top five out of over 710 ETF launches. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the milestone on X (formerly Twitter): “$XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” XRP exposure in the U.S. market The strong debut signals pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure in the U.S. market. Unlike spot ETFs that directly hold underlying assets, $XRPR operates under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding a mix of XRP, cash, and Treasuries. This design allows investors to gain regulated XRP exposure without directly handling the tokens. With XRP trading above $3 and a market cap over $181 billion, the ETF’s successful launch adds to the growing narrative of institutional adoption.  Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-smashes-records-with-the-biggest-launch-of-2025/The post XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) launched on September 18, 2025, and immediately drew strong demand, recording $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day. In particular, this performance makes $XRPR the largest day-one “natural” dollar volume of any ETF debut in 2025, edging out the previous leader $IVES, and placing it ahead of hundreds of other new listings.  By comparison, the $DOJE ETF logged $17 million on launch day, which still ranked among the year’s top five out of over 710 ETF launches. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the milestone on X (formerly Twitter): “$XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” XRP exposure in the U.S. market The strong debut signals pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure in the U.S. market. Unlike spot ETFs that directly hold underlying assets, $XRPR operates under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding a mix of XRP, cash, and Treasuries. This design allows investors to gain regulated XRP exposure without directly handling the tokens. With XRP trading above $3 and a market cap over $181 billion, the ETF’s successful launch adds to the growing narrative of institutional adoption.  Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-smashes-records-with-the-biggest-launch-of-2025/

XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:16
Union
U$0.014188-0.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.15336-3.09%
XRP
XRP$3.0349-3.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017751+1.62%

The long-awaited REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) launched on September 18, 2025, and immediately drew strong demand, recording $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day.

In particular, this performance makes $XRPR the largest day-one “natural” dollar volume of any ETF debut in 2025, edging out the previous leader $IVES, and placing it ahead of hundreds of other new listings. 

By comparison, the $DOJE ETF logged $17 million on launch day, which still ranked among the year’s top five out of over 710 ETF launches.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the milestone on X (formerly Twitter):

XRP exposure in the U.S. market

The strong debut signals pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure in the U.S. market. Unlike spot ETFs that directly hold underlying assets, $XRPR operates under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding a mix of XRP, cash, and Treasuries. This design allows investors to gain regulated XRP exposure without directly handling the tokens.

With XRP trading above $3 and a market cap over $181 billion, the ETF’s successful launch adds to the growing narrative of institutional adoption. 

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-smashes-records-with-the-biggest-launch-of-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,354.64-0.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.009258+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.0445+0.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14016+5.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885-1.77%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000342-1.97%
KIND
KIND$0.00609-14.58%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum