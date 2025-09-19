The post XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025. On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year. XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas) According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025. Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market. Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025. The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets. Balchunas said: “[This is a] good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market. XRP and DOGE prices falter The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens. XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data. Dogecoin price followed a… The post XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025. On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year. XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas) According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025. Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market. Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025. The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets. Balchunas said: “[This is a] good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market. XRP and DOGE prices falter The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens. XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data. Dogecoin price followed a…

XRP ETF smashes US debut records in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:21
Bitcoin
BTC$115,608.16-1.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9964-3.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.33%
Sign
SIGN$0.07941+0.27%

The newly launched Rex-Osprey XRP exchange-traded fund has posted the strongest debut of any US ETF introduced in 2025.

On Sept. 18, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the product, trading under the ticker XRPR, recorded $37.7 million in natural volume, making it the most actively traded ETF on launch day this year.

XRP ETF Trading Volume (Source: X/Balchunas)

According to Balchunas, the scale of activity was clear from the opening bell. Within 90 minutes of launch, the fund had already crossed $24 million in trades, which is five times the first-hour volume seen by any crypto futures ETF launched in 2025.

Meanwhile, Rex-Osprey’s companion product, a Dogecoin ETF with the ticker DOJE, also drew heavy interest from the market.

Balchunas stated that the investment vehicle saw nearly $6 million traded in its first hour and a closing tally of $17 million. This places it among the top five ETF debuts in 2025.

The strong early numbers reflect growing investor appetite for regulated exposure to alternative digital assets.

Balchunas said:

Unlike the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live last year, Rex-Osprey’s products are structured through Cayman Islands subsidiaries and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

That framework sets them apart from the 1933 Act funds used for spot BTC and ETH, signaling that issuers are experimenting with different regulatory paths to bring altcoins into the ETF market.

XRP and DOGE prices falter

The heavy ETF volumes did not translate into immediate price strength for the underlying tokens.

XRP slipped 3% over the past 24 hours to $3.02, extending a week of gradual declines that have kept the asset locked between $3 and $3.15, according to CryptoSlate data.

Dogecoin price followed a similar pattern during the reporting period.

According to CryptoSlate’s data, the token pulled back 2% to $0.2735 as of press time after briefly hitting a seven-month high of $0.2879 on the ETF’s debut.

This reversal highlights the difference between secondary-market enthusiasm for ETFs and direct spot demand for the coins themselves.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/rex-osprey-hybrid-spot-xrp-etf-makes-2025-record-breaking-debut/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.007609-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.085+7.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1407-5.31%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1502-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-7.11%
Ethena
ENA$0.6675-4.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?