XRP ETF Will Be Approved in Less Than 2 Months, Expert Says

The path to a spot XRP ETF may be reaching its conclusion. ETF analyst Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, has projected that approval could arrive within the next two months. His comments follow the U.S. SEC's decision to delay its final ruling on multiple XRP ETF applications until October. The delay affects proposals from Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Grayscale, and 21Shares, each now facing October deadlines. If approved, institutional investors will gain streamlined, regulated access to XRP, potentially driving significant inflows.

Analyst says approvals are imminent

In a recent X post, Geraci suggested that crypto ETFs focused on altcoins could soon gain traction. Products centered on XRP, Solana, and Litecoin are all reportedly under active consideration. He also noted that the approval of staking for Ethereum ETFs could come “any day now,” offering yield opportunities to investors and opening the door for broader innovation in ETF products. According to Geraci, the final months of 2025 may see a wave of approvals that reshape the digital asset market.



SEC delays and October deadlines

The SEC’s latest extension has pushed the review of the 21Shares Core XRP Trust to October 19, while Grayscale’s proposal to convert its XRP Trust into a spot ETF now has an October 18 deadline. These dates make October pivotal for XRP’s regulatory journey. Market watchers argue that approval would mark a turning point for institutional adoption of the asset. For years, institutions have sought regulated exposure to XRP, and ETFs provide the simplest on-ramp. If approved, analysts expect inflows that could push XRP toward new highs.

CLARITY Act could reshape oversight

The broader regulatory environment also points to change. The CLARITY Act, passed in the U.S. House last month, is now awaiting Senate deliberation. If enacted, it would establish clear definitions for digital assets, including a framework that allows tokens to shift from securities to commodities as they decentralize. This could eliminate regulatory gray areas that have plagued XRP and similar assets. By clarifying the roles of the SEC and CFTC, the Act may accelerate ETF approvals. As Geraci noted, the remainder of 2025 “should be wild” as regulation and ETF launches collide.

Market outlook for XRP

Legal experts like Bill Morgan also believe October will be decisive for XRP. Alongside ETF deadlines, Ripple awaits a ruling on its application for a U.S. national banking license. Success in both areas could significantly boost institutional confidence in XRP, potentially pushing prices sharply higher. However, until approvals materialize, the market is likely to remain volatile, with traders balancing optimism against regulatory uncertainty.

Conclusion

With XRP ETF deadlines now set for October, the coming months could reshape the asset's trajectory. Analysts like Nate Geraci believe approvals are imminent, and the CLARITY Act could provide the framework needed to accelerate decisions.

