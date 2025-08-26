XRP ETF Will Be Approved in Less Than 2 Months, Expert Says

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 15:10
XRP
XRP$2.9069-1.27%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00076-3.55%
MAY
MAY$0.04396-6.02%

The path to a spot XRP ETF may be reaching its conclusion. ETF analyst Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, has projected that approval could arrive within the next two months. His comments follow the U.S. SEC’s decision to delay its final ruling on multiple XRP ETF applications until October. The delay affects proposals from Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, Grayscale, and 21Shares, each now facing October deadlines. If approved, institutional investors will gain streamlined, regulated access to XRP, potentially driving significant inflows. While attention is on the SEC’s decisions, retail investors are also weighing alternatives such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which many view as an asymmetric bet outside the regulatory waiting game.

Analyst says approvals are imminent

In a recent X post, Geraci suggested that crypto ETFs focused on altcoins could soon gain traction. Products centered on XRP, Solana, and Litecoin are all reportedly under active consideration. He also noted that the approval of staking for Ethereum ETFs could come “any day now,” offering yield opportunities to investors and opening the door for broader innovation in ETF products. According to Geraci, the final months of 2025 may see a wave of approvals that reshape the digital asset market.

While institutional investors await regulatory clarity on XRP, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction as a retail-driven alternative. Instead of waiting for ETFs, the project has created momentum through rapid presale sellouts, scarcity-based tokenomics, and strong community engagement. Analysts argue that MAGACOIN FINANCE functions as the mirror image of the ETF story: whereas XRP requires regulatory approval to unlock institutional inflows, MAGACOIN is already thriving by capturing grassroots demand before it reaches exchanges. This makes it a high-upside play for retail investors unwilling to wait for Wall Street’s blessing. By combining cultural branding with plans for expanded utility, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers a very different, but equally powerful, route to exposure in the next cycle.

SEC delays and October deadlines

The SEC’s latest extension has pushed the review of the 21Shares Core XRP Trust to October 19, while Grayscale’s proposal to convert its XRP Trust into a spot ETF now has an October 18 deadline. These dates make October pivotal for XRP’s regulatory journey. Market watchers argue that approval would mark a turning point for institutional adoption of the asset. For years, institutions have sought regulated exposure to XRP, and ETFs provide the simplest on-ramp. If approved, analysts expect inflows that could push XRP toward new highs.

CLARITY Act could reshape oversight

The broader regulatory environment also points to change. The CLARITY Act, passed in the U.S. House last month, is now awaiting Senate deliberation. If enacted, it would establish clear definitions for digital assets, including a framework that allows tokens to shift from securities to commodities as they decentralize. This could eliminate regulatory gray areas that have plagued XRP and similar assets. By clarifying the roles of the SEC and CFTC, the Act may accelerate ETF approvals. As Geraci noted, the remainder of 2025 “should be wild” as regulation and ETF launches collide.

Market outlook for XRP

Legal experts like Bill Morgan also believe October will be decisive for XRP. Alongside ETF deadlines, Ripple awaits a ruling on its application for a U.S. national banking license. Success in both areas could significantly boost institutional confidence in XRP, potentially pushing prices sharply higher. However, until approvals materialize, the market is likely to remain volatile, with traders balancing optimism against regulatory uncertainty.

Conclusion

With XRP ETF deadlines now set for October, the coming months could reshape the asset’s trajectory. Analysts like Nate Geraci believe approvals are imminent, and the CLARITY Act could provide the framework needed to accelerate decisions. Yet while institutions wait for the green light, MAGACOIN FINANCE is already gaining momentum as retail’s ETF alternative – an early-stage project that thrives without regulatory approval. For investors, the smart strategy may be to watch XRP’s October timeline closely while also keeping exposure to disruptive projects like MAGA that can deliver exponential multiples independent of Wall Street’s decisions.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP ETF Will Be Approved in Less Than 2 Months, Expert Says appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.9138-0.97%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

The burgeoning world of cryptocurrency offers a vast frontier for investment and innovation, with new coins and tokens continuously entering the market. As the blockchain ecosystem expands, tools like ChatGPT become invaluable for enthusiasts and investors seeking to navigate this complex domain. ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI developed by OpenAI, can be harnessed to conduct thorough [...]
Wink
LIKE$0.012003-1.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-4.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006724-3.12%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/26 15:01
Partager
Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash, a licensed crypto asset service provider under HashKey Group, a leading Asian digital asset financial services group, has announced the completion of its comprehensive transformation and its official launch as HashKey Japan. This move is not only a significant step in the company's long-term development strategy in Japan, but also marks a new phase in its business, evolving from simple trading services to asset management and on-chain institutional solutions. HashKey Japan is committed to becoming the preferred channel for local companies entering the digital asset industry. This upgrade demonstrates HashKey Group's commitment to deepening its presence in the Japanese market. On August 25th, HashKey Japan hosted a closed-door luncheon in Tokyo, inviting several major Japanese companies actively exploring Web3 opportunities. During these discussions, HashKey Japan and attendees discussed how to jointly develop innovative solutions to help companies successfully enter the blockchain industry. This series of interactions demonstrates the company's future ambitions, not only to export its technology and services but also to collaborate with the local market to advance digital finance practices. Since its founding in 2018, HashKey Japan has prioritized security and compliance, strictly adhering to the Payment Services Act, relevant regulatory guidelines, and the industry rules of the Japan Crypto Asset Exchange Association. In June 2021, the company obtained registered crypto asset trading service provider status, laying the foundation for its subsequent transition to serving institutional and professional investors. HashKey Japan CEO Deng Chao stated that the brand upgrade is a significant milestone in the company's development, marking the expansion of its business focus from simple trading to asset management and on-chain services. He emphasized that Japan has always been a priority in the group's strategy, and the company will continue to provide compliant, innovative solutions that meet the highest industry standards. From Tokyo Hash to HashKey Japan, HashKey has upgraded not only its name but also its business approach. In the future, in addition to high-net-worth client trading and OTC services, HashKey Japan will gradually expand its asset management business, including funds, ETFs, and structured products, and promote the implementation of on-chain services such as decentralized financial products, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. HashKey Group is Asia's leading one-stop digital asset financial services provider, encompassing trading, asset management, and infrastructure development. The transformation and upgrade of HashKey Japan is a key step in the group's overall strategy. Leveraging its established network in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai, HashKey will combine global experience with local market insights to drive the development of digital finance in Japan. About HashKey Japan HashKey Japan, a subsidiary of HashKey Group, is a strategic subsidiary in Japan. Its business covers three key areas: trading services, including fiat deposits and withdrawals, and spot trading; asset management, encompassing active and passive investment strategies, including funds, ETFs, and structured products; and on-chain solutions, encompassing decentralized finance, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. Leveraging Japan's forward-thinking regulatory environment, HashKey Japan will collaborate with local partners to promote ecosystem development and foster the wider adoption of digital assets within the Japanese financial system.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16659+17.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05763-2.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1215-1.93%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 15:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA

Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million