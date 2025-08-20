XRP ETFs expected to receive SEC green light in 60 days

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 21:22
XRP
After the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its decision on several spot XRP exchange-traded fund proposals, ETF analyst Nate Geraci has predicted the highly anticipated financial products could receive approval within the next 60 days.

Geraci, President of The ETF Store, said earlier today that the regulatory environment is “nearly ready” for more spot crypto ETFs, including XRP. 

“Full regulatory framework should be in place for spot crypto ETFs. Spot ETH ETF staking approval any day now. Clarity Act now in Senate. Remainder of the year should be wild,” he wrote in a post on X.

Cryptopolitan had previously reported about the SEC extending its decision on the 21Shares Core XRP Trust beyond the August 20 deadline, granting itself an additional 60 days. The new ruling date is set for October 19, within which the regulator said would allow it to review public comments and assess any regulatory concerns under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Several firms in line for approval

The delay periodically set back applications from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton, which all have pending XRP ETF filings under review. Each is now expected to receive a final answer within days of each other in mid to late October.

If the current schedule holds, Grayscale’s filing could receive a decision by October 18, followed by 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 20, and Canary Capital and WisdomTree between October 24 and October 25. 

Market analysts expect the SEC to treat these applications in a consistent manner, as it has done with previous reviews of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Community members following the process believe that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, could be first in line.

Analyst and regulatory perspectives

Nate Geraci supported his sentiment, saying the policy shift in America’s financial regulation will fast-track institutional investments in crypto. Earlier, before his ETF projections, he shared comments made by Michelle W. Bowman, Vice Chair for Supervision at the Federal Reserve, during her speech at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025.

Change is coming. Bank regulators are taking important steps to create a framework for digital assets and the adoption of blockchain technology within the banking system. These steps will promote accessibility to banking products and services by removing supervisory impediments that have stood in the way of bank relationships,” Bowman said.

She mentioned that US regulatory circles believe innovation and oversight are not inherently at odds. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman continued.

Meanwhile, US Senator Tim Scott, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said on Tuesday that as many as 18 Democrats could support the Senate’s version of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

At the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Scott said, “I believe that we’ll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure.” He added that opposition from lawmakers such as Senator Elizabeth Warren are “a real force to overcome.”

Congress has already passed the GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, which provides rules for stablecoins. But industry participants are waiting on market structure legislation that will determine how the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) divide oversight of digital assets, including spot crypto markets.

