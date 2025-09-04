XRP Expands Beyond Payments With New Gaming Platform Xcade

Built on top of B3’s open consumer ecosystem, the new platform is designed to bring blockchain gaming closer to mainstream players while reinforcing XRP’s role in consumer applications.

Gaming as the Next Frontier

The new layer-3 chain marks Ripple’s first major push into the gaming sector, aiming to establish an ecosystem that appeals directly to gamers rather than just crypto users. The initiative highlights how Ripple wants to position XRP not only as a tool for financial transfers but also as a cornerstone for blockchain-based entertainment.

Synergy With B3

B3 will play a critical role in the rollout, pledging to channel ecosystem revenues into buybacks of its native token. The goal is to create a self-sustaining loop that drives long-term value across the platform. B3 has already proven its infrastructure through past collaborations with SuperGaming, showing it can bridge Web2 developers with blockchain ecosystems.

Currently valued at about $71 million, B3 provides the backbone for Xcade’s launch, with the potential to scale rapidly if adoption takes off.

Broader Appeal

Analysts say Ripple’s entry into gaming could help onboard traditional gamers into Web3 by providing smoother integration and familiar experiences. If successful, the move could strengthen XRP’s position within consumer applications while expanding B3’s footprint in blockchain entertainment.

