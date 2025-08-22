XRP Exposure at 86% Off? VivoPower Goes After Ripple Shares

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/22 18:22
XRP
XRP$2.8505-2.06%
  • Ripple’s private equity and limited liquidity, with most XRP held in escrow, allow such discounted secondary market transactions.
  • VivoPower completed two months of due diligence before announcing the acquisition, capitalizing on Ripple’s structured private equity market.

Ripple’s private equity is drawing unusual attention from an unlikely source. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower is seeking to acquire a share of Ripple stock in the secondary markets, touting it as a discounted entry into the huge XRP collection of the firm.

The company is getting exposure to Ripple’s XRP at a staggering discount of 86%. VivoPower executives recently opened up on the factors they considered for this deal.

What’s Up With VivoPower, Ripple & XRP?

Though Ripple is not the direct seller of the shares, the London-based sustainable energy company announced earlier this month that it agreed to purchase 100 million Ripple equity shares. That deal values the blockchain payments operator at about $19 billion.

VivoPower notes that the transaction will equate to XRP exposure at a small fraction of the spot price. “Without considering the value of Ripple’s business or RLUSD stablecoin, VivoPower said the deal would effectively give it exposure to XRP at an 86% discount compared to the cryptocurrency’s current market price,” the company stated.

Based on its large holdings of tokens, Ripple calculates that its average buyback costs are approximately $0.47 per XRP. The blockchain firm owns the vast majority of XRP with wallets connected to the company holding approximately 42 billion tokens as of this week, according to XRPScan. The stockpile contains more than $120 billion worth of XRP at current market rates.

A major part remains in escrow, a mechanism that helps to limit supply to the market. Ripple themselves are the largest holder [of XRP], largely in escrow, and demonstrated over more than 10 years that they’re very disciplined in how that gets released into the market,” VivoPower’s Executive Chairman Kevin Chin said, according to the Decrypt report.

Understanding the 86% Discount

The structure of the equity markets of Ripple can explain the 86% discount to VivoPower. The company is privately owned; hence, its stock is not listed on any exchange. Liquidity comes only through person-to-person arrangements or through private investment platforms like Forge. On Friday, Ripple shares traded at $114.23 on Forge, but it may take some weeks before a transaction is completed.

“It has historically been really challenging for Ripple to keep great employees because there is no liquidity,” said Adam Traidman, a former Ripple board member now advising VivoPower.

Ripple has also conducted periodic tender offers over the years to offer some cash-out to current or former employees. Foreign investors will, however, tend to encounter obstacles. Only accredited investors are able to participate, and these deals usually reach prices that fall below the market valuation of Ripple XRP reserves.

Chin said he first learned about the chance to acquire Ripple equity in June during a Singapore conference. This led to a two-month due diligence effort before VivoPower announced its intent. The company feels that the stake equates to about 211 million XRP of indirect exposure.

Meanwhile, VivoPower shares traded Thursday at $5.26, down from a late-May peak of $8.88 but otherwise up by about 300% since the January start of the year. On the other hand, XRP continues to decline, trading at $2.87 as of writing, much lower than its new all-time high of $3.65 on July 18, 2025.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips