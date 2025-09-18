XRP Eyes Market Cap Gains, Not Price Parity With Bitcoin

XRP unlikely to match Bitcoin in coin price but could rival it in market cap.

XRP ETF and Ripple IPO are seen as catalysts for institutional adoption.

XRP trades at $3.02, with resistance at $3.15 and upside targets at $3.50–$4.20.

The idea that XRP could rival Bitcoin depends on how the comparison is made. In terms of price per coin, XRP pales in comparison to BTC. But it is in market capitalization and adoption that the case for XRP is held stronger.

The token’s speed is central to the argument. XRP transactions settle in 7–30 seconds, far faster than Bitcoin block times. With banks and institutions already testing XRP for payments, adoption at scale could help narrow the gap in utility and market role.

XRP vs Bitcoin: The Rivalry Question

Measured in supply-adjusted value, XRP has inched closer to Ethereum’s market cap than Ethereum has to Bitcoin’s. That shift suggests XRP’s place in the market hierarchy is strengthening.

However, XRP’s structure is different from Bitcoin’s. Ripple controls a large share of supply, making the asset more centralized. That could limit its ability to fully replicate Bitcoin’s decentralized influence.

Catalysts That Could Tip the Scale in XRP’s Favor

Two events are often cited as potential inflection points:

XRP ETF approvals in the U.S. A possible Ripple IPO.

Either could spark institutional inflows and raise XRP’s profile as a mainstream investment. Combined with banking adoption, they give XRP a set of catalysts not available to Bitcoin.

XRP Price Action: Testing the Wedge

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.02, consolidating inside a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. The chart below suggests that XRP may be gearing up for a breakout.

Bollinger Bands show that currently, XRP is pressing against the midline ($2.92) with upside potential toward the upper band ($3.15). The RSI is neutral but trending upward, suggesting increase in buying pressure.

A breakout above the wedge resistance could propel XRP toward $3.50, with extended upside toward $4.20 if momentum accelerates.

However, failure to hold above $2.90 may drag XRP back to the lower wedge support near $2.70, with risk of deeper corrections if volume drops further.

