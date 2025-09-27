The post XRP Fast Price Lane Revealed as Ripple Co-Founder Makes Bold XRP Thesis Against SWIFT ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Top market analyst Ali Martinez has suggested that XRP could be on the verge of a breakout, provided it holds above the key $2.71 support. After weeks of consolidation, the 4th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap now sits at a pivotal level that may define its next major move. As a result, Martinez identifies $2.71 as a crucial support for XRP. Historically, holding such levels during consolidation has fueled stronger buying pressure and upward momentum. If XRP sustains this floor, it could spark renewed confidence and a rally toward $3.60, an upside of 28.4% from the current price of $2.81. Such a move would also bring XRP just a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65. Chris Larsen Explains Why XRP Has an Upper Hand Over SWIFT Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO highlighted Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s insights at a Talks at Google session, where Larsen debunked a common misconception in global payments and explained why XRP holds a critical edge over SWIFT, the decades-old financial messaging network. Advertisement &nbsp Larsen argued that comparing blockchain settlement to SWIFT is misguided, since SWIFT only transmits payment messages; it doesn’t actually move money. This critical limitation, he noted, makes it impossible for SWIFT ever to match blockchain’s real-time settlement speed. He noted, “SWIFT only deals with the data. They have a corresponding banking partner that deals with the value.” Unlike SWIFT, XRP acts as a true bridge asset, enabling near-instant settlement without intermediaries. Transactions finalize in seconds, eliminating cross-border payment friction, a capability SWIFT cannot match without overhauling its entire infrastructure. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-fast-price-lane-revealed-as-ripple-co-founder-makes-bold-xrp-thesis-against-swift/The post XRP Fast Price Lane Revealed as Ripple Co-Founder Makes Bold XRP Thesis Against SWIFT ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Top market analyst Ali Martinez has suggested that XRP could be on the verge of a breakout, provided it holds above the key $2.71 support. After weeks of consolidation, the 4th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap now sits at a pivotal level that may define its next major move. As a result, Martinez identifies $2.71 as a crucial support for XRP. Historically, holding such levels during consolidation has fueled stronger buying pressure and upward momentum. If XRP sustains this floor, it could spark renewed confidence and a rally toward $3.60, an upside of 28.4% from the current price of $2.81. Such a move would also bring XRP just a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65. Chris Larsen Explains Why XRP Has an Upper Hand Over SWIFT Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO highlighted Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s insights at a Talks at Google session, where Larsen debunked a common misconception in global payments and explained why XRP holds a critical edge over SWIFT, the decades-old financial messaging network. Advertisement &nbsp Larsen argued that comparing blockchain settlement to SWIFT is misguided, since SWIFT only transmits payment messages; it doesn’t actually move money. This critical limitation, he noted, makes it impossible for SWIFT ever to match blockchain’s real-time settlement speed. He noted, “SWIFT only deals with the data. They have a corresponding banking partner that deals with the value.” Unlike SWIFT, XRP acts as a true bridge asset, enabling near-instant settlement without intermediaries. Transactions finalize in seconds, eliminating cross-border payment friction, a capability SWIFT cannot match without overhauling its entire infrastructure. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-fast-price-lane-revealed-as-ripple-co-founder-makes-bold-xrp-thesis-against-swift/

XRP Fast Price Lane Revealed as Ripple Co-Founder Makes Bold XRP Thesis Against SWIFT ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/09/27
Top market analyst Ali Martinez has suggested that XRP could be on the verge of a breakout, provided it holds above the key $2.71 support.

After weeks of consolidation, the 4th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap now sits at a pivotal level that may define its next major move.

As a result, Martinez identifies $2.71 as a crucial support for XRP. Historically, holding such levels during consolidation has fueled stronger buying pressure and upward momentum.

If XRP sustains this floor, it could spark renewed confidence and a rally toward $3.60, an upside of 28.4% from the current price of $2.81. Such a move would also bring XRP just a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65.

Chris Larsen Explains Why XRP Has an Upper Hand Over SWIFT

Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO highlighted Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s insights at a Talks at Google session, where Larsen debunked a common misconception in global payments and explained why XRP holds a critical edge over SWIFT, the decades-old financial messaging network.

Larsen argued that comparing blockchain settlement to SWIFT is misguided, since SWIFT only transmits payment messages; it doesn’t actually move money. This critical limitation, he noted, makes it impossible for SWIFT ever to match blockchain’s real-time settlement speed.

He noted, “SWIFT only deals with the data. They have a corresponding banking partner that deals with the value.”

Unlike SWIFT, XRP acts as a true bridge asset, enabling near-instant settlement without intermediaries. Transactions finalize in seconds, eliminating cross-border payment friction, a capability SWIFT cannot match without overhauling its entire infrastructure.


