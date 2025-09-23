The post XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains. In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity. This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.” COME Mining Application Highlights 1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors. 3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security. 4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started. 5. Stable operation… The post XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains. In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity. This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.” COME Mining Application Highlights 1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors. 3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security. 4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started. 5. Stable operation…

XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:16
1
1$0.015376+103.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,865.79-0.38%
GET
GET$0.00622-3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08575-1.89%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003098-1.14%
XRP
XRP$2.8671+0.20%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10689-13.13%

[Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains.

In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity.

This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.”

COME Mining Application Highlights

1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience.

2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors.

3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security.

4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started.

5. Stable operation and 24/7 service: Flexible short-term and long-term contracts are available. The platform guarantees 100% uptime and provides 24/7 technical support, giving users peace of mind.

Cloud mining contract example (BTC):

(Experience Contract): Investment: $100, Total Net Profit: $100 + $8.

Avalon Miner A1326-109T: Investment: $550, Total Net Profit: $550 + $33.27

Avalon Miner A15Pro-221T: Investment: $3,000, Total Net Profit: $3,000 + $686.4

Dash Miner D9: Investment: $5,000, Total Net Profit: $5,000 + $1,840

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP+ Hyd: Investment: $10,000, Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,709

Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft: Investment: $30,000, Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $20,313

Three steps to start:

1.Register: Visit the official website and register with your email address.

2.Choose a contract: Flexibly choose a computing power plan based on your budget.

3.Enjoy the benefits: After contract activation, daily profits are automatically credited to your account, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Summary:

In the context of the XRP market still being full of uncertainty and frequent short-term fluctuations, and “hoarding coins and waiting for appreciation” is no longer the best strategy, although the positive impact of ETFs may bring about a rebound, COME Mining cloud mining converts static tokens into dynamic income, locks in daily cash flow during market fluctuations, and provides long-term investors and novice users with a transparent and sustainable income channel. It has become a safe haven for investors in periods of sideways and volatility, and an important path for the long-term appreciation of digital assets.

For more details, please visit the official website: comemining.com

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-flash-crash-triggers-75-million-in-liquidations-come-mining-cloud-mining-opens-new-avenues-for-holders/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost