XRP Flips BlackRock as Price Holds $3 – Analysts Eye $5 to $8 Next

2025/08/25 16:06
The post XRP Flips BlackRock as Price Holds $3 – Analysts Eye $5 to $8 Next appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP is holding strong momentum after briefly touching $3.09 on August 23 before consolidating near $3.02. The move, backed by unusually high institutional trading volumes, has analysts watching the $3.30 resistance level as the key to unlock ambitious $5–$8 targets.

XRP Flips BlackRock

The standout moment came as XRP’s market cap hit $179 billion, overtaking BlackRock’s $177 billion. While BlackRock manages $10 trillion in assets, XRP at just $3 a coin managed to “flip” the Wall Street giant, sparking debate across financial circles. This wasn’t a meme rally; it was a showcase of how digital assets with real-world utility can challenge traditional finance.

Why XRP Price  is Surging?

Several factors have converged to fuel XRP’s rise. Ripple recently closed its long battle with the SEC, giving the token rare regulatory clarity. On top of that, ETFs tied to XRP are lining up for approval in October, Ripple is progressing toward a banking license, and its stablecoin RLUSD is in the pipeline. Together, these developments give institutions stronger reasons to bet on XRP as a long-term payments solution.

Moreover, XRP price move also came after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. His remarks sparked hopes of September rate cuts, triggering a fresh wave of risk-on sentiment in global markets. Digital assets were big winners, and XRP, with its combination of utility and legal clarity, stood out as one of the top beneficiaries.

Subscribe to News

FAQs

What is the significance of XRP “flipping” BlackRock?

It’s a symbolic moment showing a digital asset’s market cap, backed by real-world utility, briefly surpassing a traditional finance giant.

How is the Federal Reserve affecting XRP’s price?

Dovish comments from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sparked risk-on sentiment in global markets, benefiting digital assets like XRP.

Will XRP hit a new ATH in 2025?

Likely—if spot ETFs get approved and Ripple’s banking partnerships expand, XRP could surpass its $3.66 ATH this year.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-flips-blackrock-as-price-holds-3-analysts-eye-5-to-8-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
