XRP Futures Set CME Speed Record—Ahead Of BTC And ETH

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 05:00
CME Group said late Monday that its crypto futures complex topped $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time, with a duo of products—SOL and XRP futures—each crossing $1 billion in open interest. In the same post, CME underscored that XRP futures were the “fastest-ever” contract on the venue to clear the $1 billion mark, doing so in just over three months—meaning faster than the exchange’s long-standing bitcoin and ether listings.

XRP Outpaces BTC And ETH

The acceleration is measurable. Four days earlier, CME flagged “a new record for XRP futures,” noting an all-time high in open interest of more than 6,000 contracts on August 18 and publishing a three-month recap: 251,000-plus contracts traded, $9.02 billion in notional volume (about $143.2 million ADV), and roughly 12.0 million tokens equivalent. Those figures, dated as of August 18, suggest sustained participation rather than a single-session spike.

Timing helps explain the velocity. CME announced on April 24 that XRP futures would launch on May 19, in both a standard 50,000 token contract and a micro 2,500 token contract, cash-settled to the once-a-day CME Reference Rate at 4:00 p.m. London. From first trade on May 19 to the $1 billion open-interest milestone on August 25 is roughly 98 days—“just over 3 months,” in CME’s words. The dual-size design broadens the addressable base, while the cash-settled structure and CF benchmarks align with the risk-management framework institutions already use for BTC and ETH on the venue.

CME framed the $30 billion complex-wide figure as “a huge sign of market maturity” and “new capital entering the market,” language that tracks with the open-interest step-up seen across multiple contracts. Within that context, pace matters: being the fastest CME crypto futures contract to $1 billion OI implies that regulated demand for XRP exposure—hedging, basis trades, and outright directional risk—scaled more quickly than prior cycles in bitcoin and ether did when they were at comparable stages of their own adoption curves on CME. “Our Crypto futures suite just surpassed $30B in notional open interest… [with] XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so,” CME wrote.

The durability of the flows will be watched next. The August 18 snapshot showed 6,000-plus contracts in XRP futures open interest just ahead of the product’s three-month mark, with the three-month recap pointing to a meaningful, repeatable run rate. If that base holds—or expands—into the autumn listing cycle, it would confirm that the early-phase pop in activity has matured into steady institutional positioning on the world’s largest regulated crypto-derivatives venue.

Spot XRP ETF Still Pending

Meanwhile, in the United States, the much‑anticipated launch of spot XRP ETFs remains pending SEC approval. Regulatory watchers note a cluster of amended S‑1 filings across major issuers—including Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, WisdomTree, 21Shares, CoinShares and others—and the SEC has extended decision timelines into October 2025.

The deadline for Grayscale’s Trust conversion looms on October 18, while 21Shares and CoinShares now face rulings by October 19 and October 23, respectively. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas assign a robust 95 percent odds that at least one spot ETF will gain approval this year, attributing their confidence to sustained SEC engagement. Given these dynamics, many expect a resolution—and possible green lights—as early as mid- to late-October 2025.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.91.

XRP price
