XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 00:30
XRP secures Shariah compliance in Bahrain, boosting Ripple’s cross-border role and opening adoption in Islamic finance and global markets.

XRP has been certified as Shariah-compliant by the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) under the Central Bank of Bahrain. The declaration opens the option of using XRP in Islamic financial services, which opens up new opportunities in markets covered by Islamic law. This approval showcases XRP’s congruent character with that which forbids interest (riba), that which is excessive (gharar) and which tries to speculate. It is also a milestone in Ripple’s quest to grow into the arena of compliant financial ecosystems.

XRP Earns Shariah Status, Strengthening Ripple’s Cross-Border Payment Role

The equation of the SRB makes XRP suitable for banks, funds, and remittance services operating across Islamic jurisdictions. Islamic finance is valued at over $2 trillion worldwide, with strictly held rules for ethical financial transactions. XRP’s blockchain technology is designed with efficiency and transparency in mind to overcome these standards. Analysts say this move could lead to a boost in adoption in Gulf markets, where remittance flows stand at well over hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

Ripple has, in its approach, played up partnerships with global banks and payment providers. The certification helps boost its appeal in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, centres of Islamic finance. XRP, used as a bridge currency for international settlements, has now received formal recognition as being Shariah-compliant. Industry watchers state that this choice could make other cryptocurrencies look for similar validations, including trust and legitimacy in faith-driven markets.

The announcement also strengthens the position of Ripple in the area of cross-border payments. By providing low-cost and transparent solutions, XRP has an appeal to banks that are looking for compliance as well as efficiency. Experts say this approval could help accelerate institutional integration, especially in countries within balancing the innovation with Shariah governance. But it may also set out the model for similar blockchain-based financial instruments in the future.

Shariah Approval and ETF Talk Strengthen XRP Outlook

Meanwhile, speculation persists on a possible XRP exchange-traded fund or and ETF. During an interview by Good Morning Crypto, ETF Store president Nate Geraci asked BlackRock’s Global Head of Digital Assets, Robbie Mitchnick, some questions about XRP’s chances. While Mitchnick didn’t get involved in the specifics, Geraci stated it might take BlackRock some time until the regulations are completed to file for a spot XRP ETF. Such a move potentially could reshape investor access to the asset.

BlackRock’s cautious yet influential approach has already left its mark on what the milestones may look like for digital assets ETFs. The possibility of an XRP ETF, wear the talk of products in the Solana, is an indication of the increasing institutional interest beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts believe the potential for ETFs combined with compliance with Shariah law adds a positive case to XRP’s positioning as a mainstream financial omnibus device connecting digital assets and traditional markets.

Ultimately, the Jordanian approval for Ripple’s SRB could prove to be a turning point for Ripple. By fulfilling the requirements of Shariah, XRP grows to become part of one of the world’s fastest-growing financial sectors. If paired with institutional investment via ETFs, the following development may propel XRP towards broader adoption. For many, it represents how blockchain solutions are capable of adapting to cultural and regulatory needs, while transforming global finance.

