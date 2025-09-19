Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse framed the move as proof that crypto assets are gradually being woven into national-level financial planning, a milestone he said strengthens confidence in XRP’s long-term role.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of institutional interest. Garlinghouse hinted that more than ten firms are waiting to roll out exchange-traded funds tied to crypto, which he believes could become an essential on-ramp for professional investors.

Supporting that view, Crypto.com’s Kris Marszalek suggested that approved ETF products might attract up to $8 billion in their first year.

Momentum for XRP is also building on the derivatives front. CME Group revealed plans to introduce options contracts linked to XRP futures this October, pending approval.

Solana will join the product lineup as well, signaling an effort to meet demand for a broader mix of tradable digital assets.

READ MORE: How This Investor Turned $1,000 Into $1 Million With Altcoins

Outside of Wall Street, corporate treasuries are beginning to add XRP to their strategies. Renewable energy company VivoPower said its mining arm will start converting output into the token to bolster reserves as operations expand.

XRP now trades a little above $3, riding the wave of policy recognition, institutional gateways, and new financial products that could shape its next chapter.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Gains Spotlight With U.S. Reserve Inclusion and ETF Hype appeared first on Coindoo.