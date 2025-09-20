Enosys Loans launches on Flare, first XRP-backed stablecoin with CDP, user-controlled borrowing flexibility. FTSO oracle secures fair pricing, stability pools absorb risks, and incentives fuel adoption with rFLR rewards. Enosys unveiled its latest initiative on Friday, introducing Enosys Loans on Flare Network. This launch brings the first XRP-backed stablecoin, using a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) [...]]]>Enosys Loans launches on Flare, first XRP-backed stablecoin with CDP, user-controlled borrowing flexibility. FTSO oracle secures fair pricing, stability pools absorb risks, and incentives fuel adoption with rFLR rewards. Enosys unveiled its latest initiative on Friday, introducing Enosys Loans on Flare Network. This launch brings the first XRP-backed stablecoin, using a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) [...]]]>

XRP Gets Boost in Utility as Flare Debuts First Stablecoin Backed by XRP

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/20 19:00
  • Enosys Loans launches on Flare, first XRP-backed stablecoin with CDP, user-controlled borrowing flexibility.
  • FTSO oracle secures fair pricing, stability pools absorb risks, and incentives fuel adoption with rFLR rewards.

Enosys unveiled its latest initiative on Friday, introducing Enosys Loans on Flare Network. This launch brings the first XRP-backed stablecoin, using a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol that allows holders to mint an overcollateralized and trustless stablecoin without having to sell their XRP assets.

The system begins with FXRP and wFLR tokens, with support for stXRP and other FAssets coming soon. The stablecoin maintains its peg near $1 through collateral backing. Users can lock FXRP, a ‘1-to-1 representation’ of XRP, to mint a new stablecoin that offers liquidity opportunities for borrowing and accessing DeFi.

Borrowers can even choose their preferred interest rate under this model. Positions set with lower annual rates carry more risk as they are the first to be redeemed if the price falls below $1. The mechanism provides more flexibility for borrowers, while still protecting the peg.

Boost for XRP Utility and Liquidity

Stability pools are another essential part of the protocol that absorb liquidations and ensure debts are repaid. Participants who stake their stablecoins in these pools can earn real profits through minting fees, interest, and liquidation rewards, creating practical incentives for early users.

Enosys Loans also integrates the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) to provide decentralized and tamper-resistant pricing data. Unlike centralized alternatives, the FTSO gathers data from multiple independent providers and delivers accurate collateral valuation. This design strengthens confidence in the stablecoin’s pricing infrastructure.

This protocol is based on Liquity V2, an upgraded version of the CDP platform launched in 2021. Liquity V1 managed billions in collateral and proved stable during volatile markets. V2 maintains its decentralization and security while giving users control over borrowing rates and enabling more efficient use of capital.

Flare Expands DeFi Utility Through stXRP

The Flare plan also includes support for stXRP from Firelight, which allows holders to earn staking rewards while also being able to use their staked tokens as collateral. This dual use increases income potential without giving up control over assets.

To encourage adoption, rFLR incentives will be distributed among individuals who use the minted stablecoin in pools or exchanges. This will further motivate liquidity providers and promote the adoption of FAssets within the ecosystem.

Flare CEO Hugo Philion emphasized his commitment to advancing XRP further, stating that his team is “going to take XRP to new heights.” He reaffirmed that XRP is the core asset of the ecosystem, while FLR functions as a utility token to expand its use cases.

At present, XRP trades at $3.0, slightly down 0.7% over the last 24 hours, with volume sliding 30% to $4.21 billion. Over the past week, XRP has dropped by about 4%.

Despite recent losses, some analysts remain optimistic. In a previous update, Crypto News Flash cited Xenia, who explained the possibility of a bull flag breakout. According to the analyst, XRP has the potential to reach $5 in the short term and possibly $15 in the long term.

]]>
