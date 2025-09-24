XRP holder lostintheoldworld criticized influencers for hyping the lawsuit resolution and ETF launches as moonshot catalysts. The post claims the bull cycle ended in late 2024, arguing XRP has seen no meaningful rally despite legal clarity and ETF approvals. Some agree crypto’s “wild west” era is over, while others remain optimistic, citing long-term utility, institutional adoption. XRP community member lostintheoldworld has voiced sharp criticism at crypto influencers, accusing them of misleading retail holders with false assurances about the end of the XRP lawsuit and the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). XRP Holder Alleges Deceit, Says ‘The Wild West of Crypto Is Over’ – Here’s Why

2025/09/24
  • XRP holder lostintheoldworld criticized influencers for hyping the lawsuit resolution and ETF launches as moonshot catalysts.
  • The post claims the bull cycle ended in late 2024, arguing XRP has seen no meaningful rally despite legal clarity and ETF approvals.
  • Some agree crypto’s “wild west” era is over, while others remain optimistic, citing long-term utility, institutional adoption.

XRP community member lostintheoldworld has voiced sharp criticism at crypto influencers, accusing them of misleading retail holders with false assurances about the end of the XRP lawsuit and the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).


According to the post, influencers repeatedly promised that both events would act as catalysts for a massive price surge, yet the reality has been disappointing.


“All these influencers that get paid by us peasants clicking on them reassured us every day that when the XRP lawsuit ended, we would fly to the moon,” the member wrote, adding that predictions of ETF inflows followed by a sell-off have not played out.


No Pre-Gains Despite ETFs and Legal Victory

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs stretched over four and a half years before finally being resolved. Many in the XRP community believed that a favorable outcome would remove a key barrier to institutional adoption and unlock a major rally.


However, lostintheoldworld pointed out that XRP’s price action has remained stagnant. “With the lawsuit ended… no gains,” the post read, highlighting the absence of any pre-ETF rally or post-lawsuit momentum.


The post also declared the bull run effectively over, with December 2024 marking the last true rally. A brief surge around the U.S. elections in November was described as the “last Bull Run,” suggesting that the market’s best days may already be behind it.


This perspective reflects a broader sentiment among some crypto holders who feel the current market environment is far more regulated, less volatile, and less forgiving than in earlier years.


Pushback From the Community

Not all XRP holders agree with this bleak assessment. Some argue that the adoption of utility and institutional integration is still in its early stages, with ETFs, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlements still rolling out.


One community member previously noted that the ETF era is a marathon, not a sprint, noting that Bitcoin ETFs also saw periods of inflows without immediate price gains before the broader impact became clear. Others stressed that Ripple’s partnerships with banks and payment providers represent long-term value drivers that retail investors often underestimate.


Meanwhile, a more cautious group of investors has pointed to macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory changes as key factors keeping markets subdued, while still maintaining faith in a future rebound.


‘Wild Wild West’ No More

Closing with a stark assessment, lostintheoldworld declared that “the wild wild west of crypto is over.” The comment captures a belief that the era of unchecked speculation, influencer hype, and dramatic price explosions is giving way to a more institutionalized and regulated market, one where retail traders may struggle to replicate the exponential gains of past cycles.


Still, with a divided community, the debate continues: is XRP’s future one of quiet consolidation under institutional control, or is another wave of explosive growth still to come?


