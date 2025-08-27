XRP Holders Activate Bitcoin Mining Rigs and Earn 0.1BTC Daily

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:50
In August 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted Ripple a new exemption, removing the restrictions previously imposed under Regulation D. This move paves the way for Ripple to expand its collaboration with institutional investors and accelerates XRP’s global regulatory compliance and practical adoption. Experts believe this will enhance XRP’s market credibility and fundraising capabilities, solidifying its position among leading cryptocurrencies.

As the cryptocurrency market matures, more and more XRP holders are adopting a dual strategy: benefiting from potential price increases while ensuring a steady cash flow through reliable income streams.

ALL4 Mining: Put Your Idle Digital Assets to Work Every Day

Founded in 2019, ALL4 Mining has quickly become a favorite among digital asset investors thanks to its low barrier to entry, no technical skills required, and predictable cloud mining returns.

Users don’t need to purchase mining machines, set up hardware, or manage equipment. Simply register online, select a mining contract, and watch your digital assets generate daily returns.

A seasoned XRP investor shared, “XRP’s long-term potential is undeniable. But with ALL4 Mining cloud mining, I hold XRP not only for price appreciation but also for daily cash returns. This dual income stream gives me peace of mind.”

Why choose ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining?

With globally distributed green mining farms covering Northern Europe, Canada, Asia, and North America, ALL4 Mining uses renewable energy to achieve carbon neutrality—combining environmental protection with high returns.

Simple Operation: No entry requirements, no need to purchase mining hardware or possess specialized technical knowledge. Simply register, select a contract, and start mining daily.

Flexible Profits: Instant Withdrawal Platform data shows daily profits range from tens to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the contract size. Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn at any time.

Safety and Transparency: ALL4 Mining’s operations are fully transparent and legal, protecting user assets and allowing investors to focus on increasing their income.

Get started now: claim your $15 free mining bonus

Get started with ALL4 Mining cloud mining in 3 easy steps:

Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining process is straightforward, requiring only a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures everyone can participate by offering daily returns on mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.

Step 2: Register: Visit the ALL4 Mining website at all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access your dashboard, and start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contracts to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$140013 days$18.2$1400+$236.6=$1636.6Yes
$300020 days$42$3000+$840=$3840Yes
$500031 days$74$5000+$2294=$7294Yes
$10,00040 days$170$10,000+6800=$16,800Yes
$30,00050 days$540$30,000+$27,000=$57,000Yes
$50,00048 days$975$50,000+$46,800=$96,800Yes

Investment Example:

Invest $50,000 to purchase $10,000 worth of BTC in a 48-day [Premium Hashrate Contract] with a daily yield of 1.95%.

After the purchase is successful, the user will receive $50,000 x 1.95% = $975 in passive income per day.

After 48 days, the user’s principal and earnings will be: $50,000 + $975 x 48 days = $50,000 + $46,800 = $96,800

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the official website all4mining.com)

Looking Ahead

As investors gain a deeper understanding of asset allocation and passive income, ALL4 Mining cloud mining will become a popular way for many to participate in the digital economy and increase their wealth, injecting long-term value and sustainability into the crypto ecosystem.

Whether you’re a cryptocurrency newbie or an experienced player, ALL4 Mining offers mining solutions tailored to your needs.

Visit our official website at https://all4mining.com or download the mobile app today to begin your journey to digital wealth!

Source: https://finbold.com/all4-mining-launches-one-click-mining-xrp-holders-activate-bitcoin-mining-rigs-and-earn-0-1btc-daily/

