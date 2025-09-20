The post XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model. XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets. Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits. Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future. This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021.  The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency. Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed. Flare Oracles for Pricing The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing.  The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value. Expanding XRP DeFi Reach Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing… The post XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model. XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets. Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits. Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future. This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021.  The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency. Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed. Flare Oracles for Pricing The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing.  The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value. Expanding XRP DeFi Reach Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing…

XRP Holders Can Mint Stablecoins via Enosys Loans on Flare

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:06
1
1$0.005655-50.22%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012999-3.76%
XRP
XRP$2.9745-1.92%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003758-11.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001837-3.11%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
  • Enosys introduces the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin loan protocol on Flare, using the Liquity V2 model.
  • XRP holders can mint overcollateralized stablecoins without selling their assets.
  • Plans include supporting staked XRP (stXRP) for additional DeFi benefits.

Enosys has launched Enosys Loans, a collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol that lets XRP holders mint an overcollateralized stablecoin without selling their assets. It’s the first XRP-backed stablecoin loan service live on Flare

The product uses FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP, as the initial collateral with plans to support staked XRP (stXRP) in the future.

This development marks the first time a decentralized stablecoin is fully backed by XRP. In other words, the launch expands XRP’s role from payments into yield-generating decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold

Liquity V2 Fork Brings Proven DeFi Design

Enosys Loans is built as a fork of Liquity V2, one of DeFi’s most tested CDP protocols. Liquity has maintained billions in collateral and a stable $1 peg through volatile market conditions since 2021. 

The Flare deployment keeps key Liquity features, such as its stability pool, which covers outstanding debt during liquidations. At the same time, it adds upgrades like user-set borrowing rates, protocol-incentivized liquidity, and improved capital efficiency.

Borrowers can set their own annual percentage rate (APR), but lower rates come with a risk. If the stablecoin dips below its peg, the lowest-rate loans are the first to be redeemed.

Flare Oracles for Pricing

The platform integrates with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing. 

The FTSO aggregates independent price feeds, ensuring accurate and tamper-resistant data to determine the value of the collateral and help the stablecoin maintain its $1 value.

Expanding XRP DeFi Reach

Beyond FXRP, Enosys plans to add stXRP, allowing holders to earn staking rewards while also using their staked tokens as collateral. This dual-use model gives XRP investors new opportunities to borrow, provide liquidity, and earn yield without liquidating their holdings.

Essentially, Enosys is helping make XRP a major part of DeFi with the launch of Liquity V2 on Flare, boosting activity on Flare’s FAssets system and opening new ways to use XRP for decentralized liquidity.

Related: Coinbase Bridges Assets to Base DeFi with cbXRP cbADA cbDOGE cbLTC

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-stablecoin-loans-flare-enosys-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434+0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03964+1.09%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1635-15.24%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1643+4.18%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.29%
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October