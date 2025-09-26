XRP Holders Could Lose Millions Of Dollars In 10 Days, Here’s Why

XRP holders just got reminded that they may miss out on a major token giveaway if they do not act promptly. A reminder from the crypto community has made it clear that only a short time remains before the current claim window closes. If eligible holders fail to take part, they risk losing millions of dollars in value from the free distribution. The project team has stated that the claim process is open, but it will not remain so indefinitely. After the first phase concludes, fewer opportunities will be available, leaving many with limited or no options.
Rick McCracken Warns XRP Holders Of Imminent Deadline
Cardano community member Rick McCracken is now urging XRP and Cardano holders to pay attention. He reminded users that only 10 days remain to claim their free Midnight (NIGHT) tokens. The first phase of the airdrop, known as the Glacier Drop, will officially close on October 4 at 12:00 p.m. UTC, after which any holder who has not claimed their share will no longer be able to receive it in this phase.
This reminder has raised an alarm because many XRP holders are yet to act. The risk is clear: failing to claim means missing out on tokens that could be worth millions in the future. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has also given updates on the claim process. He explained that tens of thousands of addresses have already taken their share of NIGHT tokens.
Millions At Stake As Midnight Airdrop Enters Final Phase
The claim portal for NIGHT tokens opened on August 5, allowing 33.6 million addresses across eight major blockchains to participate. The supported networks include Cardano, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Basic Attention Token, and BNB. From the very beginning, the distribution was to allocate half of the supply to Cardano users, 20% to Bitcoin holders, and the remaining 30% to other chains.
So far, more than 70,000 users have claimed over 1.6 billion NIGHT tokens. XRP holders, however, account for only 5.72% of the claims so far, indicating that many have yet to take action. It leaves a considerable amount of unclaimed value still on the table. With only days left in the Glacier Drop, the clock is ticking for XRP holders to protect their stake.
After the Glacier Drop ends, the Scavenger Mine will begin. In this next phase, users can collect unclaimed NIGHT by completing basic computer tasks.
Later, the Lost and Found phase will open for those who missed the first round. However, any tokens remaining after these steps will be allocated to the project’s treasury and will be permanently lost. That is why XRP holders face the real risk of losing millions in value if they fail to act before October 4.
