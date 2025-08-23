XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/23 02:59
CROSS
CROSS$0.2404+3.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0907+7.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01479+10.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Remittix (RTX) is quietly becoming a top option for whales seeking smooth cross-border transactions, while XRP is having difficulty regaining traction.

According to analysts, investors are turning their attention from speculative plays to companies with quantifiable utility because of their real-world use cases and significant presale traction.

XRP Struggles As Selling Pressure Intensifies

The XRP price has struggled to maintain momentum after trying to break above key resistance levels. Over the past week, the token has seen significant liquidations after short-term holders cut losses.

Source: TradingView

Trading volume has picked up, but sentiment remains cautious. The concentration of large XRP holders suggests that any meaningful upside is likely dependent on a recovery in broader market confidence. Analysts point out that XRP still has upside potential. However, volatility remains a key concern, and short-term price swings could continue to create price pressure.

Remittix: The Whale Magnet Driving Attention

Whales are increasingly favoring Remittix (RTX), seeing it as a reliable alternative to traditional payment tokens. With over $20.7 million already raised in the presale, the project is positioning itself as a real-world solution for crypto-to-fiat transfers.

  • Cross-chain DeFi project supporting Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon.
  • Crypto with real utility aimed at simplifying global payments.
  • Low gas fee crypto project, ensuring transactions remain cheap and fast.
  • Potential upcoming listing to watch once Remittix hits $22M in presale.

Investors are drawn to Remittix’s (RTX) PayFi solution, which enables instant conversion of crypto to local currency without delays or complex KYC. The combination of low fees, real-world utility, and strong presale performance makes Remittix a standout pick in a market where XRP holders are seeking safer options.

Don’t Miss Out On The Next Payment Revolution

Explore Remittix now before the next big crypto surge. Remittix is gaining traction as a high-potential token in 2025 thanks to its robust presale, usefulness, and whale support. To capitalize on the trend, watch the impending listing and think about getting in early.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006425+11.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04327+10.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager
Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1326+13.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+10.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill