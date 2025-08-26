XRP Holders Get New Yield Opportunity as MoreMarkets Partners With Flare

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/26 22:00
GET
GET$0.009693-3.07%
XRP
XRP$2.9539+0.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001631-1.50%

The self-custodial yield platform, MoreMarkets, has unveiled a partnership with the layer-1 blockchain interoperability network Flare to offer yield to XRP holders. XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized blockchain built by Ripple Labs.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, the alliance has led to the launch of the XRP Earn Account. With this product, XRP investors can receive weekly yield payouts without navigating the complexities of using multiple blockchains, bridges, and protocols.

How Does The Partnership Work?

MoreMarket will integrate its on-chain yield generation strategy on the Flare network, creating a pathway to a seamless XRPfi experience. When using the XRP Earn Account, market participants will interact with a single interface on MoreMarkets. This is because the yield platform will completely handle the Flare mechanics for the offering.

XRP holders will use a MoreMarket feature to initiate the XRP bridging process from their XRPL wallets. This triggers payments from their wallets to the FAssets system, which is a native bridge for minting FXRP on Flare. FXRP is the version of XRP on the Flare network.

Afterward, Moremarkets will manage Flare-native decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies, such as lending or liquid staking, to generate yield for users.

Liquid Staking XRP For DeFi Activities

It is worth mentioning that MoreMarkets will use Firelight to liquid stake XRP. Firelight allows users to stake their XRP and earn rewards within the Flare network. The platform will issue a liquid staking token (LST) and Firelight Points to users who deploy FXRP. Participants can use the LST across DeFi activities in the Flare ecosystem.

Also, MoreMarkets claims no centralized custodians are involved in the process, as Flare backs its FXRP 1:1 with collateral. Users’ XRP always remains on the XRPL.

Meanwhile, MoreMarkets insists that all of the technicalities involving the partnership will happen at the backend so that the user will have a simple experience. All rewards will be converted to XRP and automatically paid into the user’s wallet.

The post XRP Holders Get New Yield Opportunity as MoreMarkets Partners With Flare appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts