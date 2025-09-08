XRP Holders Likely to Sell Between $10 and $20, Says Community Leader

TLDR

Gina, a prominent figure in the XRP community, recently sparked discussion with a bold statement on X. She claimed, “99% of XRP holders will sell between $10 and $20.” This statement highlights the challenges XRP holders face as they weigh short-term profits against long-term potential. The psychology behind such decisions is shaped by human behavior and market dynamics, especially when approaching key price points.

Human Behavior Drives Market Decisions for XRP Holders

The behavior of retail investors often influences the price movement of assets like XRP. When XRP price reaches certain milestones, such as $10 or $20, it triggers a psychological response. These price levels become significant resistance points where holders may choose to sell. “For most investors, a price of $10 to $20 represents a life-changing opportunity,” said Gina in her post.

While this might seem like a wise decision in the short term, history shows a different outcome. Many retail investors have historically sold too early, missing significant growth in the long run. In the case of XRP, this could shift supply dynamics, creating opportunities for long-term holders who remain invested.

XRP’s Growing Role in the Financial System

XRP’s utility extends far beyond speculative trading, as it serves a key role in the emerging financial infrastructure. Ripple, the company behind XRP, has developed solutions such as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). These products enable faster cross-border transactions, reducing the need for pre-funded accounts. This shift is changing the financial landscape, positioning XRP as a foundational asset in global finance.

The introduction of RLUSD, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin complements Ripple’s efforts. The stablecoin aims to enhance XRP’s utility by creating stable settlement pathways for institutional adoption. By fostering broader adoption across enterprises and custodians, XRP is cementing its role in institutional-grade financial services.

Institutional Access and Legal Clarity Pave the Way for XRP

XRP has long faced regulatory hurdles, particularly due to the SEC lawsuit. However, with the case now behind it, XRP holders are benefiting from clearer regulatory guidelines. This clarity opens doors for institutional products, such as a potential spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). A successful ETF approval would provide regulated market access for institutional investors, drawing in inflows from a previously sidelined sector.

The approval of institutional products could accelerate XRP’s adoption, further decoupling it from Bitcoin. As institutional demand grows, XRP could diverge from Bitcoin’s price cycles. XRP’s price will be driven more by real-world utility and adoption than by speculative trading.

