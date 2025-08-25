XRP Holders Need to Take This Quick Action or Risk Major Loss

XRP holders risk billions if Midnight airdrop claims go unclaimed.

Unclaimed tokens redirected through scavenger hunt, boosting community engagement.

Only 40 days remain for XRP holders to claim.

According to cryptocurrency commentator Big Pey, XRP holders are among the investors at risk of leaving massive amounts unclaimed if they fail to act on the Midnight airdrop. He warned that billions of dollars are still open to players in major networks like SOL, ADA, BTC, ETH, AVAX, BNB, BRAVE, and XRP. Pey noted that there are still 40 days left to get tokens, and the tokenomics is well-designed to encourage user activity.

The update soon generated community discussion, with $inthemoney author DogQueso commenting that not much attention had been paid to stage two mining of unclaimed tokens, and many could be gearing up behind the scenes.

Another user, CelsiusPuffery (@rich07840), suggested that more tokens could later be available in a scavenger hunt if initial claims remain low. Their comments provided an extra layer of urgency to XRP and other supported token holders who could be left behind when it comes to direct allocations should they take too long to make their claims.

Redistribution Through Future Scavenger Hunt

In response to questions from Gabe Owners (@CoinConqueror90) about the fate of unclaimed tokens, Pey clarified that the allocations would not vanish. Instead, he described how the tokens would be redistributed in a scavenger hunt stage that would attract more people. This approach, he says, does not allow a small group to take the supply and allow engagement to remain active.

Pey also emphasized that mass claims in the initial stage would enhance the network. He observed that increased participation is beneficial to the ecosystem as compared to letting large proportions move into later stages. To XRP holders, this communication acts as a reminder of the need to claim it now as opposed to waiting to receive it back in the future.

Community reactions were divided, with some users like CelsiusPuffery viewing the scavenger hunt model as a fair solution. Others, including DogQueso, raised concerns that hidden mining strategies could allow certain groups to benefit disproportionately.

This combination of excitement and doubt signaled the ambivalence that has tended to surround large crypto giveaways.

With 40 days left, XRP holders face a critical decision. Claiming tokens now ensures they capture their rightful share, while hesitation could lead to significant losses as unclaimed allocations move into scavenger hunt redistribution phases.

