XRP in Danger: Ripple Token Could Fall Further After Losing Key Resistance (Analyst)

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 18:27
NEAR
NEAR$2.478-3.46%
XRP
XRP$2.9413-1.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01378-2.61%

TL;DR

  • XRP trades near $3 after rejection at $3.32, with support at $2.90 in focus.
  • XRP Ledger’s NVT ratio falls 80%, showing higher transaction activity despite ongoing market weakness.
  • SEC postpones decision on several ETF applications, including Nasdaq’s CoinShares proposal, until October, extending regulatory uncertainty.

Price Holds Near $3.00

Ripple’s XRP closed Monday near $3.00 after giving back gains from earlier in the day. A late selloff in the final trading hour pushed the token lower on heavier volumes. Traders pointed to stop-loss liquidations and possible institutional selling behind the move.

At the press, the XRP’s price was changing hands at $3.00, and the Daily volume stood at $6.57 billion. The token rose just over 1% in 24 hours but is still down nearly 5% on the week. In the past day, the price moved between $2.95 and $3.10. For the week, the range has been $2.96 to $3.34. The token remains 18% below the record $3.65 set on July 18.

Analyst BitGuru said XRP has been sliding since it failed to hold above $3.32. The four-hour chart shows a clear downtrend, with lower highs and lower lows. The asset is now resting on another crucial support zone at $3.00.

If buyers can defend that level, a rebound toward $3.20 looks possible, which is an area that stopped rallies earlier this month. If $3.00 breaks, the next level sits at $2.90. A deeper move could open the way toward $2.70 to $2.80, where demand was seen in July.

On-Chain Data Shows Activity

While the price is under pressure, network activity is holding firm. The XRP Ledger’s NVT ratio has dropped to 111.8, down almost 80% from earlier levels. The fall means more transaction volume relative to market value.

XRP Ledger NVT Ratio (2)Source: CryptoQuant

That increase in activity suggests the token is being used more on-chain even while the price consolidates. Market watchers often treat lower NVT readings as signs of healthier usage compared with valuation.

SEC Pushes Back ETF Decision

In addition, regulators added to the uncertainty. The US Securities and Exchange Commission delayed its ruling on Nasdaq’s proposal to list the CoinShares XRP ETF. The decision, originally due August 24, has been moved to October 23.

The agency said it needed more time to review the filing and comments. The delay extends the wait for investors watching progress on new XRP-linked products.

Additionally, the US regulator postponed making a decision on a few more XRP ETF applications, including those from Bitwise, Canary, and Grayscale.

The post XRP in Danger: Ripple Token Could Fall Further After Losing Key Resistance (Analyst) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-3.77%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+7.06%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.42-2.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG