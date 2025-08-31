XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 09:32
XRP
XRP$2.8433+1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018545-3.65%

Vivopower is redefining shareholder value with a bold XRP rewards program, Ripple stake, and crypto partnerships, fusing Wall Street strategies with blockchain-driven innovation. Vivopower Rolls out XRP Shareholder Rewards Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that it is expanding its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com by launching “a shareholder benefits program.” […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-incentives-available-to-vivopower-investors-through-crypto-partnership/

