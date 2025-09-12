XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/12 00:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.709+0.70%
Union
U$0.00951+0.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.126-2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.0195+0.88%

The first decision comes from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is due to rule on several spot XRP ETF applications.

Filings from issuers including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares are awaiting final approval, and unlike past rounds, analysts say the chance of a further delay looks slim. Given how Bitcoin ETFs reshaped market flows, an XRP approval could unlock similar institutional demand.

At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid to become a federally regulated trust bank.

Such a license would not only elevate Ripple’s standing with financial institutions but also give XRP a stronger foundation for mainstream adoption.

READ MORE:

Crypto Expert Sees Big Year-End for Solana

Can XRP Hit $10?

Market watchers suggest that if both catalysts arrive in October, XRP could climb into double-digit territory. That would require roughly a 3.5x move from current levels — ambitious, but not unprecedented in crypto markets when regulatory clarity and new inflows collide.

Still, analysts caution against assuming a straight-line rally. Crypto remains highly volatile, and while October could open the door to a breakout, the path forward will depend on broader risk sentiment and how decisively institutions embrace XRP.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.00954+1.70%
XRP
XRP$3.017+0.75%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02639-2.65%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Partager
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.013414-4.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0993+16.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Partager
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06319+1.12%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1844-0.96%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure