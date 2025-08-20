XRP Investors Gain Novel Opportunities Through ALL4 Mining

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/20 22:10
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.92+2.39%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$556.7+0.74%
Gravity
G$0.01161+1.93%
Threshold
T$0.01613+1.31%
Solana
SOL$184.31+3.93%
XRP
XRP$2.9201+0.19%

XRP is back in the spotlight — and this time, it’s not just because of its price. With strong trading volume, an efficient ETF structure, and growing regulatory clarity, XRP is poised to lead the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption. While market speculation continues as to whether XRP will be the next altcoin to receive a US-approved spot ETF, savvy investors are already earning a daily passive income through the ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform.

Why XRP Holders Are Turning to ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Platform

Bitcoin and Ethereum have already dominated the ETF space, and XRP is showing signs of becoming the next leader. But investors know that the hype surrounding ETFs doesn’t necessarily translate into daily returns. For this reason, some of the XRP holders are choosing cloud mining through ALL4 Mining to obtain stable returns.

Cloud mining allows you to rent professional-grade mining equipment remotely and earn cryptocurrency rewards without owning or maintaining any machines. ALL4 Mining makes this easier with AI-optimized operations, green energy infrastructure, and full support for XRP deposits.

How to start earning a stable daily income with ALL4 Mining

Just follow these three simple steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.

Step 3: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

Everything is officially operated, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere. Download the official app with one click. Available on both Apple and Android phones.

Platform Benefits:

⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration.

⦁ High profitability and daily payouts.

⦁ No additional service or management fees.

⦁ The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement.

⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $77,777 in referral bonuses.

⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. ALL4 Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. ALL4 Mining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected. All mining farm energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, delivers exceptional returns, and ensures that every investor enjoys opportunities and benefits.

ALL4 Mining has built its reputation on consistent returns, honest performance, and real-time transparency.

Whether you’re an early XRP investor or new to cryptocurrency, this is your opportunity to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to sustainable, AI-powered blockchain infrastructure.

To learn more about ALL4 Mining, please visit the official website: https://all4mining.com/.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9157-0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15854+1.10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021519+1.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4826+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.011581-4.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights