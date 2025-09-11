XRP Is Predicted to Continue Rising, With Investors Holding XRP Earning $6,875 Daily on Profitablemining

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 22:05
XRP
XRP$3.001+0.13%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08896-1.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1449+3.35%
xrp-ripple2 main

Market recovery, renewed confidence

As we enter the second half of 2025, the cryptocurrency market is quietly entering a new upward cycle. While major cryptocurrencies fluctuate at high prices, XRP is gradually regaining the favor of institutional investors thanks to its strong performance in the payment and settlement sectors.

prbmn

On-chain data shows that the number of active XRP addresses continues to climb, with large accounts increasing their holdings at an accelerated pace. Multiple analysts predict that if the current trend continues, XRP could break through the $4 mark in the coming months.

However, relying solely on price increases is not enough to ensure asset security and stable returns. More and more investors are seeking alternatives that combine robustness and value-added. Cloud mining is becoming a new asset allocation strategy, and XRP is one of the most popular platforms.

Why choose cloud mining as a passive growth channel for XRP?

While long-term cryptocurrency holding may seem safe, it carries three major risks:

  • Risk of Sharp Volatility: Cryptocurrency prices are significantly impacted by news and sentiment, and asset value can easily decline significantly.
  • Lack of Cash Flow: No income is generated during the holding period, resulting in inefficient use of funds.
  • Heavy Operational Burden: Frequent trading requires a significant investment of time and effort.

In contrast, cloud mining offers a more robust and automated path to value growth:

  • Hashrate Contract Mechanism: Investors use XRP to purchase hashrate rather than directly hoarding coins, resulting in more stable returns.
  • Block Reward Income: Even with short-term price drops, mining machines continue to produce block rewards.
  • Daily Stable Settlement: The platform distributes profits daily, allowing for withdrawal or reinvestment at any time.

This means that even during market volatility, investors can generate consistent cash flow through cloud mining, achieving the dual goals of “preserving and increasing value.”

ProfitableMining Unique Advantages

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, ProfitableMining has served over 3 million users in over a decade of operation, covering over 180 countries and regions. Behind its popularity lies a comprehensive suite of leading technologies and risk management systems:

  • AI-powered intelligent computing power scheduling: The platform uses artificial intelligence to allocate computing power in real time, prioritizing high-yield cryptocurrencies to maximize overall returns.
  • Clean Energy Mining: Extensive use of green energy sources such as hydropower and wind power reduces electricity costs by 35%, making it both environmentally friendly and sustainable.
  • Bank-grade security: Cold wallet custody, two-factor authentication, and separate fund accounts ensure the safety of user assets.
  • Transparent profit mechanism: All contracts settle daily, principal is fully returned upon maturity, and profit data is available in real time.
  • Zero barrier to entry: Sign up and receive $17 in free computing power. No equipment or technical background is required.

Contract examples: Meet investment needs at different stages.

  • Beginner Trial Plan: $100 | 2 days | Net profit $9
  • Beginner Plan (Avalon A1466-162T): $1,300 | 8 days | Net profit $239.19
  • Intermediate Plan (S21 XP Immersion): $4,900 | 22 days | Net profit $2,695
  • Premium Plan (S21 XP Hyd): $13,000 | 35 days | Net profit $11,830
  • Top Plan (Avalon Air Cooling Box – 40ft): $28,000 | 35 days | Net profit $25,970

All contracts offer “daily settlement + principal return at maturity.” Users can freely withdraw or reinvest to achieve compound interest growth.

How to Maximize the Profit Potential of XRP Assets

Different from the single “buy and hold” strategy, XRP offers a new profit path for XRP investors: After connecting XRP assets to the platform, the system automatically converts them into computing power leasing funds, allowing them to participate in the operation of distributed mining farms worldwide. With the “daily stable settlement” mechanism, investors can receive daily returns without having to wait for the price to rise.

Currently, a medium-sized XRP investor can consistently earn approximately $6,875 per day, significantly increasing their asset’s compound return while effectively diversifying the risk associated with price fluctuations of a single coin.

A New Blue Ocean of Stable Returns

For investors holding mainstream digital assets like XRP, the cloud mining model offers an ideal balance of liquidity and profitability. Amidst increasing market uncertainty, by locking in daily cash flow, investors can build a solid safety net for their capital.

Looking ahead, with XRP prices expected to continue to rise, combined with the stable returns offered by cloud mining, the overall returns on XRP holders are likely to be further amplified.

For investors seeking a balance between passive income and long-term growth, now may be the perfect time to enter the market.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://profitablemining.com/

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32323+0.74%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04566-7.06%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0010781-12.50%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.67-0.45%
Union
U$0.01013-7.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004324-1.32%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Partager
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
MAY
MAY$0.04337+1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.24+0.85%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team