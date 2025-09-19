XRP is Thailand’s top performing asset, Shanghai dumps FIL: Asia Express

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 06:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885+1.10%
XRP
XRP$3.0873+0.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452+0.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03176+6.82%
Filecoin
FIL$2.611+1.99%

XRP has the highest returns of any asset class in Thailand so far this year, Shanghai court sells seized Filecoin, and more: Asia Express.

XRP delivered the strongest returns among all major asset classes in Thailand, soaring 390% year-on-year in August, according to the Thai Securities and Exchange Commissions latest digital asset market report.

The XRP token has now topped the SECs performance rankings for nine consecutive months, outpacing gold, equities and other benchmarks listed in the regulators database. Solana was the last asset other than XRP to top Thailands chart. Bitcoin and Ethereum rounded out the top three performers in August.

Thailands cryptocurrency market continues to expand. Monthly trading volume rose 2.05% to 299.4 billion baht (about US$8.2 billion), while the number of active accounts increased 8.44% to 230,000. Retail investors made up the largest share of trading at 42%, followed by institutional investors (21%), juristic persons (18%) and foreign investors (16%).

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-0.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+5.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 20:05
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+5.31%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Partager
Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Federal Reserve (Fed) heeft vandaag, 17 september 2025, een rentebesluit gemaakt. Het Fed rentebesluit is bekend en de rente is verlaagd. De voorzitter van de Fed, Jerome Powell, kondigde aan dat er voldoende ruimte was voor een renteverlaging. Maar waarom daalt de cryptomarkt hierdoor en komt er een cryptomarkt crash?  Federal Reserve (FED) verlaagt de rente Vandaag, op 17 september 2025, heeft Jerome Powell names de Fed de rente verlaagt met 0,25%. Dit betekent dat de rente van 4,25% tot 4,50% naar 4,00% tot 4,25% gaat. De rente is niet meer verlaagd sinds december 2024, maar Powell besloot nu wel de rente te verlagen. Wil je meer lezen over waarom Powell de rente nu omlaag heeft gehaald? Lees dan dit artikel! Bitcoin reageert op renteverlaging Vele investeerders dachten dat een renteverlaging voor een positief sentiment zal zorgen op de cryptomarkt. Helaas voor deze optimistische investeerders is niets minder waar. Op het moment van schrijven zien we dat Bitcoin (BTC) juist de andere kant op reageert. Bitcoin is aan het dalen in plaats van aan het stijgen. In de afgelopen 24 uur zagen we een daling van meer dan 1%. BTC daalde zelfs kortstondig onder de $ 115.000. Dit wijst erop dat de renteverlaging niet voor een positief, maar voor een negatief sentiment heeft gezorgd op de cryptomarkt. Fed renteverlaging: Hoe reageren altcoins op deze verlaging? Bitcoin is misschien de grootste coin, maar niet de enige coin op de markt. Ook altcoins zijn voor vele investeerders van groot belang. Van hoe de markt het afgelopen uur heeft gereageerd zien we in ieder geval dat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (de Ripple coin) en Cardano (ADA) aan het dalen zijn. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we eigenlijk geen groene cijfers meer op de cryptomarkt. Dit betekent dat ook de altcoins reageren op het besluit van de Fed en niet op een positieve manier. Zal dit er juist voor kunnen zorgen dat we een marktcrash gaan zien? Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen door de Fed renteverlaging? De meeste investeerders dachten dat de markt nu groene cijfers zal zien, maar helaas is dit niet zo. De markt is aan het dalen. Zit er misschien zelfs een crash aan te komen? Een crash is een benaming die voor iedereen wat anders betekent. Gemiddeld wordt een crash als benaming gebruikt als een koers met 10% of meer daalt in 24 uur. Op dit moment is dit nog niet aan de orde, maar we zien wel dat alle koersen die op dit moment belangrijk zijn in het rood staan. Hierdoor kan er lichte paniek ontstaan bij kleine investeerders. Wanneer kleine investeerders in paniek raken, kan er een kettingreactie ontstaan. De eerste golf aan investeerders verkoopt dan na het besluit van de Fed. Vervolgens ziet een golf aan kleine investeerders dat er een groep andere investeerders de coins verkocht hebben. Hierdoor kunnen de onervaren investeerders besluiten om ook te verkopen, waardoor er weer een nieuwe daling in de koers zichtbaar is. Op die manier kan een coin steeds weer opnieuw dalen en kan er een crash op de algehele markt veroorzaakt worden. Daarom wordt er altijd geadviseerd om niet te handelen vanuit je emotie, maar te vertrouwen op de informatie die er beschikbaar is en op je eigen strategie. Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen in september 2025? Nu is het de vraag of dit op het moment ook aan de orde is. Op dit moment lijkt er geen sprake van een crash te zijn, maar een daling op de algehele markt. Het is mogelijk dat er later dit jaar een crash aan zit te komen. Maar het is onaannemelijk om er vanuit te gaan dit het rentebesluit van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat er in september 2025 een cryptomarkt crash plaatst vindt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.01428+3.60%
Solana
SOL$247.97+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,361.54+0.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance