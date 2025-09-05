XRP Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as Bitwise Adds Five Crypto ETPs to SIX Swiss Exchange

2025/09/05 17:56
TLDR:

  • Bitwise lists five crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange, adding XRP and staking products to its European offerings.
  • Assets under management at Bitwise reached $15 billion in August 2025, tripling from October 2024 levels.
  • UK regulators are set to open crypto ETPs to retail investors by October, signaling broader market access.
  • Each Bitwise ETP is physically backed with cold storage custody and features a redemption mechanism for investors.

Bitwise has expanded its presence in Europe with fresh listings on Switzerland’s SIX Exchange. The digital asset manager added five crypto ETPs, giving investors new ways to enter the market. 

Products tied to XRP, Solana staking, and Ethereum staking headlined the launch. The move comes as institutions widen exposure to regulated crypto investment vehicles. According to the company, Europe’s appetite for crypto access keeps growing at speed.

New Bitwise Crypto ETP Listings Boost Investor Choice

Bitwise announced in a press release that its latest listings included the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP. The offering provides direct exposure to XRP, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, widely used in payments.

The firm also launched ETPs tied to staking, such as its Ethereum Staking ETP and Solana Staking ETP. Both products allow investors to capture staking rewards through regulated vehicles while avoiding the technical challenges of running validators.

Alongside staking products, Bitwise added the MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP, which tracks an index of the top 20 cryptocurrencies. This ETP integrates more than 90 percent of the total market capitalization, creating broad coverage for institutional buyers.

The fifth product, the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, targets long-term investors seeking lower costs. With a 0.20 percent annual expense ratio, it is among the lowest-cost Bitcoin products available in Switzerland.

XRP ETP Launch Highlights European Expansion

Xaif Crypto shared the update on social media, stressing the inclusion of XRP as a key milestone. 

The XRP product tracks the token’s value while holding assets in cold storage under an independent trustee structure. This custody model aims to reduce issuer-default risk for buyers.

Switzerland was chosen as a strategic hub, according to Bitwise executives. Ronald Richter, the company’s regional director in Europe, said the launch aimed to give investors a wider range of tools to access crypto markets.

Bradley Duke, Bitwise’s European head, explained that expanding into Switzerland matched the firm’s strategy of scaling regulated crypto ETPs across major financial hubs. He confirmed that further product launches are already planned in the coming months.

The listings follow news that Bitwise client assets topped $15 billion in August, tripling in less than a year. With regulators in the UK and France preparing to ease rules on crypto ETPs, Bitwise expects retail participation to rise across Europe.

