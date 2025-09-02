XRP Lawsuit Wins Don’t Equal ‘Resilience’, Says SWIFT Executive

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/02 15:46
Threshold
T$0.01603-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09661-4.39%
XRP
XRP$2.808+0.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01229-1.28%
READY
READY$0.003438-2.71%
Salamanca
DON$0.000447-1.32%
XRP Lawsuit Wins Don’t Equal ‘Resilience’, Says SWIFT Executive

The post XRP Lawsuit Wins Don’t Equal ‘Resilience’, Says SWIFT Executive appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The long-running debate over whether Ripple’s XRP is ready for institutional finance took another turn this week, as Swift’s Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Zschach, publicly countered claims that the token’s regulatory survival makes it more resilient than its peers.

The exchange began when a blockchain advocate praised XRP as “battle-hardened” after nearly five years of intense legal scrutiny. He argued that Ripple’s decade-long focus on compliance, trust, and interoperability sets it apart, pointing to its work with regulators and its ongoing role in cross-border payments.

Zschach, however, was not convinced. Responding directly, he stated that “surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience,” instead opening up about the importance of neutral, shared governance. In his view, true institutional adoption requires networks to be built on collective standards, not on infrastructure owned or championed by a single competitor.

“Surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience. Neutral, shared governance is. Institutions don’t want to live on a competitor’s rails,” he said.

He also stressed that compliance cannot hinge on one company persuading regulators. For Swift, the gold standard is industry-wide agreement on frameworks that go beyond any one entity’s balance sheet. That principle reflects Swift’s long-held role as a neutral platform that underpins trillions in daily financial flows without belonging to any single bank or payment provider.

Reacting to this exchange, attorney Bill Morgan said, “He wouldn’t feel Swift is threatened would he. Just feels the needs to say it for fun.”

Two Visions, One Future

For more than four decades, Swift has been the invisible wiring behind global finance. It is the network that banks trust to move trillions every day, not because it is the fastest or sleekest, but because it is compliant, regulated, and universally recognized. 

At a time when banks are exploring blockchain integrations, the debate puts spotlight on an unresolved question: will institutions lean toward public blockchains shaped by private companies, or continue to favor networks like Swift that sit above competitive interests?

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Partager
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet