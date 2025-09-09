XRP Ledger Gains Traction as BRICS Nations Test Its Capabilities

TLDR:

BRICS central banks have been exploring the XRP Ledger for several years as part of their strategy to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.

Documents show that BRICS nations have tested XRP Ledger’s features, including escrow and automation, for trade finance and settlement.

The consistent reference to XRP Ledger in BRICS policy papers indicates its importance in their long-term financial strategy.

BRICS governments have invested resources into studying XRP Ledger’s compatibility with their financial frameworks.

If adopted at scale, XRP Ledger could revolutionize global liquidity and cross-border payments, aligning with BRICS’ goals.

The BRICS nations have long explored digital infrastructure to challenge the U.S. dollar’s dominance. Recent findings suggest that central banks and development institutions within BRICS have worked with XRP’s technology for years. This collaboration has fueled speculation about the potential adoption of XRP for cross-border payments.

XRP Ledger Gains Traction Among BRICS Nations

Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist recently highlighted documents showing the BRICS nations’ interest in XRP. These documents reveal that central banks and development institutions have tested the XRP Ledger (XRPL) for years. The XRP Ledger’s features, such as escrow and automation, make it a suitable option for trade finance and settlement.

Reports indicate that BRICS nations have been actively exploring XRPL’s potential. Their consistent engagement points to a well-planned strategy to reduce reliance on dollar-based clearing systems.

XRPL’s Role in BRICS Strategy

The recurring references to XRPL in BRICS policy papers show its importance. BRICS governments have conducted sustained research on XRPL’s compatibility with their financial frameworks. However, there is no concrete evidence that BRICS nations have fully migrated their national settlement systems to the public ledger.

Despite this, the involvement of central banks and institutions indicates that XRPL plays a central role in their long-term strategy. If BRICS adopts XRPL at scale, the impact on global liquidity and cross-border payments could be substantial. The ability of XRP to offer instant settlement, programmable escrow, and tokenization aligns with BRICS’ goal to bypass U.S. dollar channels.

