XRP Ledger Gets Its Game On as B3 Network Expands From Ethereum’s Base

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 10:33
FUNToken
FUN$0.009453-0.16%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29624+1.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04072-4.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09911+2.27%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003473+1.78%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.9096+3.12%
XRP
XRP$2.8332+1.26%
B3 Base
B3$0.002626+0.45%

In brief

  • Blockchain games are coming to the XRP Ledger thanks to an expansion of B3’s gaming ecosystem.
  • It will begin with five hyper-casual testnet games designed to be played by anyone, anywhere.
  • Ultimately, the goal is to bring more users to the XRP Ledger and add utility to the Ripple-linked asset, XRP.

Crypto gaming is coming to the XRP Ledger with the creation of the XRPL Gamechain, a dedicated space for gaming designed to onboard new users to the ecosystem. 

The effort is spearheaded by appchain network and gaming ecosystem B3—which began life as a layer-3 network built on Ethereum network Base—in collaboration with XRPL Commons, an entity dedicated to fueling the growth of the network behind leading cryptocurrency, XRP.

“Gaming is universal to all of us. We have games on our phones we play now, or grew up playing video games as kids,” Viktoriya Hying, co-founder of B3 creator NPC Labs, told Decrypt. “Through our own research conducted when we were at Coinbase, the team realized the most successful way to have users participate and engage more meaningfully on-chain is through creating fun, frictionless, and novel experiences. On-chain games allow for that.”

The XRPL Gamechain will open with a testnet version of Xcade, an online arcade containing five separate casual or hyper-casual gaming titles designed with quick-paced gameplay and mobile-friendly sessions. The full version of the arcade is expected to launch this fall. 

“The intent is to make participating on-chain and on the XRP Ledger accessible, fun, and entertaining,” said Hying. “Upon launch, the game catalog will grow and expand, but will still be in the same category. We want to update the catalog weekly for Xcade post-launch so there’s always new games to play, fun to have, and ways to participate in the XRP ecosystem outside of just holding the token.”

When playing on the XRPL Gamechain, users will be able to complete challenges and earn XRP rewards via tournaments, competitions, and game nights on the network—which was made possible thanks to the June debut of the XRPL EVM sidechain

Now with greater composability and programmability, B3 and XRPL Commons are hoping to drum up activity and create greater utility for XRP–the Ripple-linked asset

“XRP is a highly held token looking for new use cases,” said Hyling. “We aim to create novel ways to use that token, reward users for their participation, and grow the number of daily active users in the XRP community.”

B3, built by former members of the team that worked on Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network Base, launched its first gaming ecosystem—BSMNT—on Base before building out a more robust network of appchains. It launched its ecosystem token in February, and boasts more than 100 playable games and 8.5 million onboarded wallets.

GG Newsletter

Get the latest web3 gaming news, hear directly from gaming studios and influencers covering the space, and receive power-ups from our partners.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337400/xrp-ledger-gets-game-b3-expands-ethereum

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.13+3.92%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04092-4.23%
XRP
XRP$2.835+1.35%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Partager
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+2.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Partager
Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

PANews reported on September 3rd that blockchain lender Figure Technologies said on Tuesday it is targeting a valuation of up to $4.13 billion for its initial public offering (IPO). Figure and some of its existing investors plan to sell 26.3 million shares in the IPO, expected to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, aiming to raise up to $526.3 million. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America Securities are serving as lead underwriters. Figure will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIGR." It is reported that Figure was co-founded by technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney in 2018 and operates a blockchain-based native platform focusing on lending, trading and investment in consumer credit and digital assets.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0657+24.29%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06381+3.67%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 11:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?