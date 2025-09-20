XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth

MPT amendment activation on XRP Ledger promises streamlined token management. Enosys Loans allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without selling. XRP ecosystem experiences strong growth with new accounts and futures volume. According to XRPScan, the “Multi-Purpose Tokens” (MPT) amendment on the XRP Ledger is approaching its activation date. The XLS-33 amendment, now in its final 14-day activation period, is set to officially take effect on October 1, 2025. After achieving majority support, this update promises to simplify token usage on the network, especially for common use cases such as stablecoins. The MPT is designed to simplify the token management process through the introduction of a new form of fungible token that does not have to be implemented in the same complex system. It proposes a unilateral relationship to be implemented instead of the two-way trust lines. MPTs will as well make it possible to store metadata directly on the XRP Ledger, which will guarantee the impossibility of any further changes once it is established. This step is contrary to the classical IOU system, which presupposes the bilateral debt relations. The MPT system will complement IOUs by making token interactions simple, which will enable two systems to interact within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Also Read: PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will CAKE Hit $3.00 Soon? Enosys Launches DeFi Protocol for XRP Holders In a significant move for decentralized finance (DeFi), Enosys has launched a new protocol, Enosys Loans, that allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without the need to sell their assets. This new protocol on Flare called a collateralized debt position (CDP) is an active protocol on Flare that introduces new collateralized coins called FXRP, which is a wrapped version of XRP and can be borrowed by users as stablecoins. Enosys Loans empowers the owners of XRP to access liquidity without selling off their XRP. Along with this, the protocol will also have staked XRP (stXRP) in the future, expanding its functionality. The new development not only enhances the utility of XRP within the DeFi sphere but also brings it out of the traditional payment use. Under the decentralized oracles provided by Flare, the system will have proper maintenance of collateral values and stablecoins pegged to $1. XRP Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth The XRP ecosystem is showing significant signs of growth. XRPScan reports that nearly 4,000 new accounts were created in just one day, signaling increased activity. Moreover, the recent report issued by Coinbase reveals the good results of the XRP futures that have already achieved the volume of notional of $1.9 billion and 1.6 million contracts traded within only one month. This influx means that there is increased institutional and retail investor interest in XRP, which only deepens its market penetration in the digital asset market. Also Read: Pro XRP Lawyer Exposes Gensler’s Silence on FTX Meetings Amid Crypto Crisis The post XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth appeared first on 36Crypto. MPT amendment activation on XRP Ledger promises streamlined token management. Enosys Loans allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without selling. XRP ecosystem experiences strong growth with new accounts and futures volume. According to XRPScan, the “Multi-Purpose Tokens” (MPT) amendment on the XRP Ledger is approaching its activation date. The XLS-33 amendment, now in its final 14-day activation period, is set to officially take effect on October 1, 2025. After achieving majority support, this update promises to simplify token usage on the network, especially for common use cases such as stablecoins. The MPT is designed to simplify the token management process through the introduction of a new form of fungible token that does not have to be implemented in the same complex system. It proposes a unilateral relationship to be implemented instead of the two-way trust lines. MPTs will as well make it possible to store metadata directly on the XRP Ledger, which will guarantee the impossibility of any further changes once it is established. This step is contrary to the classical IOU system, which presupposes the bilateral debt relations. The MPT system will complement IOUs by making token interactions simple, which will enable two systems to interact within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Also Read: PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will CAKE Hit $3.00 Soon? Enosys Launches DeFi Protocol for XRP Holders In a significant move for decentralized finance (DeFi), Enosys has launched a new protocol, Enosys Loans, that allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without the need to sell their assets. This new protocol on Flare called a collateralized debt position (CDP) is an active protocol on Flare that introduces new collateralized coins called FXRP, which is a wrapped version of XRP and can be borrowed by users as stablecoins. Enosys Loans empowers the owners of XRP to access liquidity without selling off their XRP. Along with this, the protocol will also have staked XRP (stXRP) in the future, expanding its functionality. The new development not only enhances the utility of XRP within the DeFi sphere but also brings it out of the traditional payment use. Under the decentralized oracles provided by Flare, the system will have proper maintenance of collateral values and stablecoins pegged to $1. XRP Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth The XRP ecosystem is showing significant signs of growth. XRPScan reports that nearly 4,000 new accounts were created in just one day, signaling increased activity. Moreover, the recent report issued by Coinbase reveals the good results of the XRP futures that have already achieved the volume of notional of $1.9 billion and 1.6 million contracts traded within only one month. This influx means that there is increased institutional and retail investor interest in XRP, which only deepens its market penetration in the digital asset market. Also Read: Pro XRP Lawyer Exposes Gensler’s Silence on FTX Meetings Amid Crypto Crisis The post XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth appeared first on 36Crypto.

XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/20 21:18
1
1$0.007463-21.08%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.948+9.79%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005266+4.29%
ELIS
XLS$0.00195+21.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.47%
XRP
XRP$2.983-0.63%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04001+0.07%
  • MPT amendment activation on XRP Ledger promises streamlined token management.
  • Enosys Loans allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without selling.
  • XRP ecosystem experiences strong growth with new accounts and futures volume.

According to XRPScan, the “Multi-Purpose Tokens” (MPT) amendment on the XRP Ledger is approaching its activation date. The XLS-33 amendment, now in its final 14-day activation period, is set to officially take effect on October 1, 2025. After achieving majority support, this update promises to simplify token usage on the network, especially for common use cases such as stablecoins. The MPT is designed to simplify the token management process through the introduction of a new form of fungible token that does not have to be implemented in the same complex system. It proposes a unilateral relationship to be implemented instead of the two-way trust lines.


MPTs will as well make it possible to store metadata directly on the XRP Ledger, which will guarantee the impossibility of any further changes once it is established. This step is contrary to the classical IOU system, which presupposes the bilateral debt relations. The MPT system will complement IOUs by making token interactions simple, which will enable two systems to interact within the XRP Ledger ecosystem.


Also Read: PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will CAKE Hit $3.00 Soon?


Enosys Launches DeFi Protocol for XRP Holders

In a significant move for decentralized finance (DeFi), Enosys has launched a new protocol, Enosys Loans, that allows XRP holders to mint stablecoins without the need to sell their assets. This new protocol on Flare called a collateralized debt position (CDP) is an active protocol on Flare that introduces new collateralized coins called FXRP, which is a wrapped version of XRP and can be borrowed by users as stablecoins.


Enosys Loans empowers the owners of XRP to access liquidity without selling off their XRP. Along with this, the protocol will also have staked XRP (stXRP) in the future, expanding its functionality. The new development not only enhances the utility of XRP within the DeFi sphere but also brings it out of the traditional payment use. Under the decentralized oracles provided by Flare, the system will have proper maintenance of collateral values and stablecoins pegged to $1.


XRP Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth

The XRP ecosystem is showing significant signs of growth. XRPScan reports that nearly 4,000 new accounts were created in just one day, signaling increased activity. Moreover, the recent report issued by Coinbase reveals the good results of the XRP futures that have already achieved the volume of notional of $1.9 billion and 1.6 million contracts traded within only one month. This influx means that there is increased institutional and retail investor interest in XRP, which only deepens its market penetration in the digital asset market.


Also Read: Pro XRP Lawyer Exposes Gensler’s Silence on FTX Meetings Amid Crypto Crisis


The post XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee